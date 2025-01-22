Trump identifies the real problem with woke bishop's liberal message that she directed at him

President Donald Trump is blasting the radical Episcopal bishop who used a prayer service to lecture him.

On Tuesday, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde used her sermon at the Washington National Cathedral to send a message directly to Trump, who was seated in the front of the church.



That message sounded more like a progressive activist's rant than a biblical sermon. There was no quoting of scripture, only weaponizing of Christian values — "compassion" and "mercy" — for the apparent justification of a liberal vision on immigration policy and the LGBTQ agenda.

'She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.'

In a late-night statement, Trump issued a full-throated response — and he did not hold back.

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater," Trump said.

Trump then highlighted the most significant problem with Budde's message: "She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way."

"She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart," Trump said. "She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA."

"Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one," he continued. "She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology."

What happened at the Washington National Cathedral is not exactly surprising.

The Episcopal Church in the United States is one of the most liberal mainline Protestant denominations, affirming the gamut of progressive cultural issues. It is why TEC is hemorrhaging members on an annual basis.

The liberal drift of TEC even forced a split of the church in the early 21st century when conservative Anglicans left and formed the Anglican Church in North America.

Budde, moreover, appears to be very much a product of TEC's progressivism, describing herself as "an advocate and organizer in support of justice concerns, including racial equity, gun violence prevention, immigration reform, the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons, and the care of creation." She is also an outspoken critic of Trump, telling ABC News in 2020, "We need to replace President Trump."

For her part, Budde defended her sermon — on CNN, of course.

"I wanted to present a vision of what unity can look like in this country that is transcending of differences and viewpoints and acknowledging our common humanity," she said.

It remains unclear if views contrary to liberal progressivism can be part of that "unity."

