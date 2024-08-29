Lead 'Acolyte' actress blames 'hyper-conservative bigotry' and 'hatred' for cancellation of woke 'Star Wars' show

The lead actress of the latest offering in the "Star Wars" franchise has spoken out about the cancellation of the series, and she is blaming "hatred" and "bigotry" from "hyper-conservative" viewers.

"The Acolyte" was nearly universally rejected due to the woke themes shoehorned into the popular mythos, but Amandla Stenberg went on social media to accuse fans of hatred after the show was canceled by Disney+.

'Bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred and hateful language.'

“I’m going to be transparent and say it’s not a huge shock for me,” Stenberg said in a story video on Instagram.

“There has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced, when it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it," she continued. "That’s when we started experiencing a rampage of, I would say, hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred, and hateful language towards us.”

She went on to say the series was a victim of a "targeted attack" by the "alt-right."

Stenberg had previously accused Hollywood of being a "white institution" and was known as an LGBTQ activist on social media.

"Representations within Hollywood are going to be extensions of white supremacy," she said on a podcast.

Many fans recoiled when the series introduced lesbian witchcraft into the "Star Wars" lore and recast good guys as the bad. Ratings for the show plummeted, but the few who defended the series claimed those poor ratings were due to a small group of hateful fans.

That account was undermined by the cancellation of the show, which at one point garnered a positive review from only 14% of fans on Rotten Tomatoes. It currently stands at 18%.

The show cost $180 million to produce, making it one of the most expensive Disney+ "Star Wars" shows ever, at a cost of $671,641 per minute. Many on social media hoped the demise of the woke show meant the franchise might turn back to more traditional narratives.

