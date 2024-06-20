'Acolyte' star Amandla Stenberg releases the most woke song of all time, claiming that she is being oppressed

The star of Disney+ show "The Acolyte" released a song calling her critics propagandists and racists, while claiming she is oppressed and still feeling the affects of slavery.

Amandla Stenberg, who has been acting since at least the age of 13, adamantly rejects the idea of partaking in discourse in the viral music video.

"Happy Juneteenth," she wrote on her Instagram page, attaching the video. "And to those who are flooding me with intolerable racism — since it took me 72 hours on my laptop to make this song and video, u got 72 hours to respond. and I expect choreo!!" she added.

The song, which is likely titled "Discourse," starts with a reference to a recently recirculated video of Stenberg's 2018 interview with host Trevor Noah. A clip was widely shared that quoted Stenberg as saying her goal from a recent performance was "white people crying."

"I was running from city to city to speak on a story, you know the one, police murdering a black boy," Stenberg said in the song. "My people cried in theaters finding release, white people cried they could see us as human beings."

'I'm sick and f***ing tired of suppressing my rage. 400 years of taking their bulls*** to compartmentalize like my ancestors had to encaged.'

After a chorus that said, "We so bored, don't f*** with your discourse," Stenberg then complained about the misappropriation of the word "woke."

"They spinning woke, bastardize it and appropriate it. Last I recall, woke was something we created, speak truth to power, keep an eye out for you silly racists."

"Now they use it to describe anything they threatened by ... it was all about people recognizing bigotry, the power of community, not fodder for your clickbait," she continued.

Stenberg's Star Wars show has been heavily criticized for being one of the most woke and unwatchable products in the franchise's history. Not only did the show redefine the canon of the series, but it has become increasingly and openly activist programming.



The show has been purposely geared toward more diverse and female characters, redefining lore with lesbian witches, nonsensical characters, and additional gay love interests for the lead character.

In her progressive rap, Stenberg's last verse talked about suppressed feelings of oppression that she has due to slavery.

"If you don't confront the pain that you live with it'll manifest as addiction, disease, and hate. I've seen the infection repression can give ya, I'm not gonna be the next one sent to an early grave," she concluded.

The former child actor has perfectly encapsulated the ideas of progressive ideology, feigning oppression for social brownie points while being in a position of supreme privilege.

Fans on Stenberg's Instagram page were somewhat forgiving, applauding her for her lyrics and alleged bravery.



"Wow Amandla, I actually love this personality," a fan wrote.

However, on different iterations on X, the viewers were not so kind, seemingly causing the actress to limit who can view her account.



One viewer pointed out that her father is white.

"She's literally a millionaire. How oppressed," another viewer wrote.

With "The Acolyte" receiving an impressively low 14% fan rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is it possible that Stenberg has missed the mark as to why audiences have reacted poorly to her?

