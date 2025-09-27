Are Christians accidentally bankrolling Satan's agenda?

Investors are always looking for hot stocks. But what if the hottest stocks became that way via cursed baptism in a certain lake of fire?

Sulfur and brimstone are two commodities not many should be excited about adding to their portfolio. And yet the world of investing has a twisted fascination with companies that deal in vice. There’s one particular mutual fund that singles out investments in “sin stocks” like cannabis and casinos. The investment thesis is that buying into morally murky industries is a long-term win because addicts make loyal customers, and even in bad economies, people still want to get high.

If people are serious about making America great again, they must consider what their investments are funding.

But the Vice Fund is not actually all that unique — it is just saying the quiet part out loud.

There are hundreds of mutual funds and ETFs invested in the shady businesses of abortion drugs, pornography, strip clubs, and LGBT activism. But what you might not realize is that there is a good chance you own one of those funds in your 401(k), IRA, or other investment fund.

Don’t believe me? Type one of your ticker symbols into www.inspireinsight.com and see for yourself.

It's easy to be deceived. These dirty funds have normal-sounding names from reputable companies like American Funds Growth Fund of America, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Large Cap Index Fund. The devil comes disguised as an angel of light, after all.

But don’t be too hard on yourself. If anyone should have known better it was me. I had the wool pulled over my eyes, too. A financial adviser working in the lofty private client group of a prestigious bank and a dedicated pro-life Christian, I was dumbfounded the day I discovered that I was personally invested in three abortion drug manufacturing companies.

The unsettling truth pierced my heart that every time a young lady went to Planned Parenthood and had an abortion, I made money on that transaction. I literally profited from the murder of an innocent child and was recommending all of my wealthy clients to do the same.

But it didn’t stop there: porn, LGBT activism, human trafficking, the list went on like a “hottest stock picks” newsletter from hell. How could this be?

According to a recent study by the faith-based investing organization Kingdom Advisors, $22.4 trillion of investment assets are owned by Christian church members in the United States, representing about 50% of the entire investment market.

I have two questions: How much of that money is invested right now in industries and activities that are diametrically opposed to the biblical values their Christian owners seek to live their lives by? And how different might corporate America be — and indeed our nation at large — if those Christian investors directed their capital away from the works of evil and into companies that did good instead?

What if major corporations got the message that 50% of the investment assets in America were off limits to any business that manufactured abortion drugs? Or pushed LGBT activist agendas? Or distributed porn?

What if the mutual fund, ETF, and 401(k) providers got the message that 50% of the investment assets in America refused to invest in funds that bought morally compromised stocks?

I believe things would be much different — and much better. Last month, Costco announced its decision not to sell the abortion drug mifepristone in any of its pharmacies. This decision is a huge pro-life victory and followed a sustained shareholder engagement campaign that began more than two years before by my faith-based investing firm, Inspire Investing.

Thanks to Biden-era shenanigans, in 2023, long-standing safety restrictions limiting mifepristone distribution were loosened to allow retail pharmacies to apply for a special exemption to dispense the abortion pill directly: a dangerous practice that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration itself says puts women in elevated danger of hospitalization and potentially deadly complications, regardless of what you believe about abortion and the effect on the baby.

In early 2024, CVS and Walgreens jumped on the abortion bandwagon and signed up for the exemption. Other large retail pharmacies such as Costco, Walmart, Albertsons, and Kroger, were considering following suit. That's when our team snapped into action.

We leveraged our position as investors to lobby the investor relations department and made the strong case against getting into the abortion business. We gathered over 9,000 signatures from Costco members and investors ready to cancel their memberships if Costco started stocking mifepristone. We rallied a coalition, including faith-based investors, treasurers, and other financial officers from conservative states. We had numerous conversations with Costco’s management.

Liberal abortion activists were also hard at work, bringing their own firepower to bear.

In the end, goodness and common sense prevailed, and Costco made the rational decision to stay out of such a contentious and legally tenuous line of business, while also citing a “lack of demand from our members and other patients.” But it wasn't only Costco. Walmart made the same decision, and we are hopeful that other pharmacies will be listening to reason as well.

This isn't an isolated incident. You can read many more stories of the successes we’ve had, including details of the behind-the-scenes conversations influencing major corporations with conservative, biblical values in my book "Biblically Responsible Investing: On Wall Street as It Is in Heaven."

If people are serious about making America great again, they must consider what their investments are funding. Is your own money working against you?

Will you invest the hell out of your money?