Big Brother on the road: Backlash grows against license plate surveillance

Every time you drive through an intersection, pass a police cruiser, or pull into a parking lot, there’s a growing chance your vehicle is being logged into a database you never agreed to join.

Across the country, cities are rapidly expanding automated license plate reader systems — networks of cameras that record where vehicles travel, when they appear, and increasingly, what makes them unique.

The San Jose lawsuit argues that vehicle tracking data can already be shared across jurisdictions and searched broadly.

Whose 'safety'?

Much of the backlash now centers on Flock Safety, the largest automated license plate reader company in the United States. The company says its cameras operate in more than 5,000 communities, connect to over 4,800 law enforcement agencies across 49 states, and process more than 20 billion license plate reads every month.

Supporters call it a powerful crime-fighting tool.

Critics see the foundation of a nationwide vehicle surveillance network.

And now the legal fight is escalating.

In San Jose, California, residents and the Institute for Justice have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the city’s massive automated license plate reader program, arguing that constant vehicle tracking without a warrant violates the Fourth Amendment.

San Jose deployed nearly 500 cameras across the city, creating one of the largest systems in the country. These cameras do far more than capture license plates. They can log vehicle color, make, model, bumper stickers, roof racks, and other identifying details. Over time, that creates a searchable history of a driver’s movements and routines.

According to the lawsuit, thousands of government employees may be able to access portions of that data.

Supporters argue these systems help solve crimes and recover stolen vehicles. Critics argue the scale changes the equation entirely. A few cameras targeting specific criminal investigations is one thing. Constant mass collection of vehicle data is something very different.

That distinction is beginning to resonate with the public.

Bipartisan backlash

In Pine Plains, New York, residents erupted after discovering plans to install Flock Safety cameras without public approval. Town meetings quickly turned contentious after reports surfaced that officials had tried to minimize public attention around the rollout. Residents demanded answers, and eventually the proposal collapsed under public pressure.

What’s striking is that Pine Plains is a town of only about 2,200 people.

This is no longer just a debate happening in large cities with major crime problems. Smaller communities are beginning to push back too.

And the backlash is becoming bipartisan.

Conservative-led states including Montana, Idaho, and Arkansas have recently enacted laws restricting how governments can access or retain certain surveillance data. At the same time, Democratic-led cities in states including Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, and Washington have terminated or reconsidered contracts with Flock Safety over privacy concerns.

No context

The concern goes beyond ordinary policing.

Civil liberties groups like the ACLU argue that once large-scale tracking systems exist, the data can easily be shared across agencies and repurposed far beyond the original justification. Reports have already surfaced showing local agencies conducting searches connected to federal immigration enforcement requests.

That’s where the conversation changes.

Law enforcement requires judgment. Context matters. Algorithms don’t understand context — they simply record and flag behavior mechanically.

And modern automatic license plate reader systems do far more than issue tickets.

Over time, they can reveal where people work, worship, shop, protest, or whom they regularly associate with. Once collected, that information rarely stays confined to one agency or one purpose.

RELATED: Flock Safety: Is any driver safe from its AI-powered surveillance?

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Court fight

The San Jose lawsuit argues that vehicle tracking data can already be shared across jurisdictions and searched broadly. Privacy advocates worry that such systems could eventually be used for purposes far beyond local policing.

That’s why the court fight matters.

If courts side with cities, expect rapid expansion: more cameras, more interconnected databases, and broader information sharing between agencies.

If courts push back, it could force lawmakers and cities to rethink how these systems operate — or whether they should operate at this scale at all.

Most Americans support law enforcement and want safer communities. But they also expect constitutional protections to keep pace with technology.

Right now, many residents feel those protections are lagging badly behind.

Cities are deploying powerful surveillance systems first and answering questions later. Oversight remains inconsistent, and public transparency is often limited.

That’s fueling distrust even among people who might otherwise support the technology.

I brake for mistakes

There’s also a practical problem policymakers rarely acknowledge: These systems are not infallible.

Databases can be hacked. Searches can be misused. False matches happen. And when systems scale rapidly, those risks scale with them.

Several lawsuits around the country already involve drivers who were stopped or investigated after incorrect plate matches or flawed data.

In Europe, camera-based enforcement has already expanded well beyond speeding tickets. Cities in the United Kingdom now use extensive automated camera systems tied to congestion charges, low-emissions zones, and traffic enforcement programs. Critics warn that once these systems become normalized, their use tends to expand.

Tracking the trackers

Expect more legal challenges ahead.

Expect more public fights at city council meetings.

And expect this issue to move increasingly into national politics as more Americans realize how much vehicle tracking technology has quietly expanded.

At its core, this debate is no longer just about traffic cameras or stolen cars.

It’s about whether Americans are comfortable living in a country where their movements on public roads can be continuously logged, stored, and searched without a warrant.

More and more people are starting to decide they aren’t.