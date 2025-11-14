Die My Career: J.Law's mea culpa for anti-Trump tirades can't save new stinker

Jennifer Lawrence’s attempt at a “my bad” apology may have come too late.

The talented star snagged an Oscar at age 22 for “Silver Linings Playbook,” and her career rocketed to the A-list. She quickly went from an aw-shucks gal from Heartland USA to just another Hollywood progressive slamming Donald Trump and his ilk.

'Oz has always been a queer place … a safe space for queer people, for every different color of the rainbow, for everybody.'

She even threatened to throw a drink in Trump’s face if they ever met. Stunning. Brave.

Now, she’s having second thoughts about her political pose, according to her chat with the New York Times’ “Interview” podcast.

“Celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart. We are so divided.”

That damage control didn’t help her latest film, though.

“Die My Love,” a combustible drama with Robert Pattinson, earned a lousy $2.6 million in its opening weekend. Heck, there’s always “Dancing with the Stars” if this whole acting thing doesn’t work out.

Or maybe slinging drinks for paying customers — instead of at Orange Man's face.

It's alive! (again)

Oh, that’s why Hollywood can’t stop remaking the same old stories.

Netflix’s “Frankenstein,” the umpteenth take on the manufactured monster, scored big for the streaming giant. The Guillermo del Toro film starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi as the monster, drew 29 million views in its first three days on the platform.

It’s hard to blame Hollywood for its imagination drain when audiences keep lining up for stories that they’ve spent decades watching in previous forms.

And if the industry wants to salvage a mediocre year at the box office, it will turn to two more sequels — “Zootopia 2” and director James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Costner is out, hat in hand, hoping to make more original Westerns …

Accept no substitutes

Morgan Freeman has no interest in retiring. The same is true for his legal team.

The 88-year-old screen legend is taking a page from an even older pal regarding a possible end to his storied career.

'Don't let the old man in,'" Freeman told the AARP about advice from 95-year-old Clint Eastwood. "The way to do that is to keep getting up in the morning, keep working out in the gym, keep taking your vitamins, keep taking your prescribed meds, and keep moving. Keep moving. That is the secret to it all."

And lawyer up between supplements.

The Oscar winner says his legal team has been “very, very busy” fighting back against AI programs duplicating his distinct vocals.

“I’m like any other actor: Don’t mimic me with falseness. I don’t appreciate it, and I get paid for doing stuff like that, so if you’re gonna do it without me, you’re robbing me.”

Would you want to mess with a man who convincingly played God in “Bruce Almighty”?

Bad medicine

Call it “Grey’s Propaganda.”

ABC’s long-running medical drama took aim at ICE this week with all the subtlety of a WWE wrestler leaping off the top rope.

The episode featured an illegal immigrant refusing to get her diabetes treated at the show's fictional Grey Sloan Memorial hospital. Why? She feared those nasty ICE agents might take her away.

Look closely, and you might see some cartoonishly biased messaging in this dialogue snippet.

“People saw immigration by the hospital. If I go, they could get me. My status was revoked a few months ago, and my friend's brother, last week, ICE surrounded his car, broke all his windows, and dragged him out by his feet. We still don't know where they took him.”

If you missed that gentle nudge, series regular Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey, has your back with this monologue.

“Oh, I am mad. I'm outraged that it's come to this. People so scared to leave their homes, they risk their lives? No, it's cruel, it's inhumane, and people are going to lose their lives because of it.”

Even Rachel Maddow might blush over dialogue that on the nose.

Over the rainbow

The “Wicked for Good” team know the upcoming sequel is financially bulletproof. Last year’s “Wicked” earned a whopping $756 million globally, and the second and final installment in the series is expected to make up to $155 million stateside in its opening weekend, Nov. 21.

So the stars are going all in on woke messaging. Here’s star Ariana “Lick Them Donuts” Grande pushing a not-so-secret gay agenda at the film’s London premiere.

“And Oz has always been a queer place … a safe space for queer people, for every different color of the rainbow, for everybody. Read the L. Frank Baum books. It’s the truth. You’re safe with us. We love you so much. The gayer, the better.”

If only that yellow brick road were pink, she muttered under her breath.