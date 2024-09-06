Exclusive: Police catch street artist Sabo; court date looms

Breathe easy, citizens — the Aurora, Colorado, police have got their man.

No word on what's going on with the violent Venezuelan gang members who have taken over an entire apartment complex, but the lone artist who called attention to this crisis has been captured.

A little more than a week ago, residents of the small city outside Denver awoke to a frightening and confusing sight.

There, affixed to a pole, was a yellow "crossing" sign with the legend "Caution: Kamala's Illegals."

Above it, another sign: "Blacks must sit at the back of the bus / Kamala's migrants sit in the front."

Unsavoryagents.com

This was not an isolated occurrence. Far from it. Copies of the signs — as many as six, according to some reports — had been placed at various intervals over a few city blocks.

The craftsmanship was fiendishly skilled, designed to fool passersby into mistaking these placards for official municipal issue, at least for those first few innocent seconds before fully registering the horror: These were no street signs. These were hate signs.

The evidence pointed to one man: the enigmatic street artist Sabo. Authorities launched a massive manhunt.

Thursday, officers from both the Aurora and Denver police departments staged a daring daylight raid of Sabo's Aurora residence, knocking on the door and handing him a ticket for violating Denver municipal code 3-1, "posting on public/private property."

They declined to press any hate crime charges.

"I guess they have the resources to send both departments after me," Sabo told Align. "I have a court date," he added.

Those who feel moved by Sabo's plight no doubt wonder how they can help. Loot a Target? Set a garbage truck on fire? Cordon off the local playground and declare it an autonomous zone? All great ideas, but Sabo respectfully requests that you stand down and stand by.

However, donations are always appreciated. Or you could purchase one of Sabo's fine, affordable protest artworks.

Just be careful where you display it.