FACTION NEWS: The day the media taught me it’s always wrong to be right

My first experience with an activist journalist came in 2019. I had traveled to Oregon’s state capitol in support of a small group of Republican state legislators. They had refused to appear for a vote, to prevent the Democrats from passing a hotly contested education bill.

This was a strategy the Republicans had used before. Oregon is a solid blue, Democrat-run state. Often, the only tool the Republicans had to stop a bad bill was to leave town and thus deny the legislature their quorum (the necessary number of legislators needed to vote).

Did she really hate Republicans so much, she couldn’t contain her rage for the 10 seconds she was required to listen to my answer? She was a professional news reporter.

So that’s what they did. The Democrats were up to their usual money-wasting, ideology-pushing ways. So the Republicans went AWOL.

Breaking the ice

Our busload of Republican volunteers — about 20 of us — unloaded at the state capitol.

There was media everywhere. The day before, the Democrats had threatened to send the state police after the rogue legislators and drag them back to the capitol building.

To this, one of our more salty, cowboy hat-wearing legislators responded: “Send bachelors and come heavily armed.”

This was about as colorful as politics got here in Oregon.

So that’s why we were there. To show the public that those renegade Republicans had the support of their constituents.

We’d been told to look presentable and interact with the media if possible. I was wearing glasses, a sweater, and a button-down shirt. I looked like a school teacher or maybe a writer (which I am) or one of those retirees who volunteers for things (which I also am).

We gathered in the crowded capitol building. There were reporters and camera crews scattered throughout. I felt like I should break the ice and go talk to one.

I spotted a TV crew from the Portland Fox affiliate. The reporter was dressed up, hair and makeup camera-ready. She was probably 45 years old. She appeared to be a seasoned, professional reporter.

So I walked over to her and said: “Do you guys need to interview a Republican? Do you want a quote?”

“Yeah, sure,” she answered.

Spirited debate

At this point, I was still very new to politics. To me, it still seemed like a game. Like a friendly competition. But that’s what I liked about it. I enjoyed being part of a team and engaging in spirited debate with the other team.

But I also believed in fair play and maintaining a sense of humor. That was my take on the present situation. It was funny. The outlaw Republican cowboys versus the non-binary, they/them Democratic elites? This was a great story!

Which was why it was getting so much attention. And why the capitol was packed with people. Even the national news was covering it.

Seethe the day

The cameraman lifted his camera onto his shoulder. I straightened my sweater and brushed my hair back with my hand.

The reporter asked if I was ready, and I nodded. They turned on the camera.

In her professional voice, the reporter asked me if the Republicans’ leaving town was the proper way to debate an education bill.

She pointed the microphone at me, and I answered, “They’re totally outnumbered. But most people agree with them. So I do think it’s an appropriate strategy.” Or something like that.

That was it. A couple sentences. Clean and simple. She was going to need a quote from someone on the Republican side, so I gave her one.

Not only that, I knew to look at her and not the camera as I spoke. To actually listen to her question before I answered. So it would look good on TV.

But that was the problem. When I looked into her face, she was glaring at me. She had this look in her eyes. It was a look I was not prepared for. I’m not sure I’ve ever actually seen someone look at me like that.

It was a look of total hatred. Like burning, seething hatred. And it was leveled at me! And I was being cheerful and nice. I was helping her out!

Hate on the hour

That look on her face was disturbing. Once they turned the camera off, I just walked away.

What was this woman’s problem? Did she really hate Republicans so much, she couldn’t contain her rage for the 10 seconds she was required to listen to my answer? She was a professional news reporter. She was 45 years old!

If it were some 22-year-old who just graduated from “activist” journalism school, I could understand. But this was a grown woman. Had she never done this before?

Hey, lady: You’re not supposed to HATE people for having an opposing opinion. I DID YOU A FAVOR!

RELATED: 'Subhuman ghouls': People, WaPo trash Scott Adams hours after his death

Photo by Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images

‘Love’ wins

So now, several years have passed, and I see this same phenomenon almost every night on my local news. Not necessarily seething hatred. But something similar. Specifically: the constant messaging that any conservative position, on any issue, is — of course — totally evil. And that the left is always morally correct.

That’s what I saw in the eyes of that local Fox reporter. A total lack of perspective. A soulless fanaticism. She was like a “hate robot” with one mission: the annihilation of people like me!

Unfortunately, this behavior is commonplace now. The division continues to get worse. I don’t know what the solution is, except to point out that hating people, at this intensity level, can’t be good for your health. If you’re hating and seething, you’re probably hurting yourself more than anyone else.