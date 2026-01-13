'Subhuman ghouls': People, WaPo trash Scott Adams hours after his death

On Tuesday, Scott Adams, the creator of the beloved comic strip "Dilbert," died after a prolonged battle with metastatic prostate cancer. However, some of his opponents in media wasted no time before criticizing Adams and his accomplishments.

Hours after it was announced that Adams had died, People magazine published an article titled "Scott Adams, Disgraced Dilbert Creator, Dies at 68."

'You are the scum of the earth.'

The author then claimed in the very first paragraph that Adams "degraded Black people in a 2023 rant."

People updated the article at 12:33 p.m. ET, including changing the author of the piece. The updated version says it was written by "People Staff."

RELATED: Beloved 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams dies at age 68

Photo by Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images

However, an earlier, archived version of the article timestamped at 10:47 a.m. ET shows that it was written by Victoria Edel, as many X users, including Eric Daugherty, made sure to emphasize.

Several prominent X users did not try to hide their disgust over the tasteless headline.

"Subhuman ghouls," BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre said in a reply to People's post.

"You are the scum of the earth," Raw Egg Nationalist wrote.

People's original X post promoting the article also appears to have been deleted.

Other news outlets couldn't resist the opportunity to drag Adams through the mud either.

An archived article originally published from the Washington Post and apparently shared later by the Boston Globe bore the headline, "Scott Adams, ‘Dilbert’ creator who veered into racist, far-right commentary, dies."

Just like the People article, this article wasted no time attacking Adams' right-wing views. The first paragraph reads: "Scott Adams, who became a hero to millions of cubicle-dwelling office workers as the creator of the satirical comic strip 'Dilbert,' only to rebrand himself as a digital provocateur — at home in the Trump era’s right-wing mediasphere — with inflammatory comments about race, politics and identity, died Jan. 13."

For evidence, critics point to a February 22, 2023, stream of Adams' show, "Real Coffee with Scott Adams." The "rant" that they are referring to involves Adams' discussion of a Rasmussen poll of black Americans responding to the statement "it's okay to be white." Fifty-three percent agreed, 26% disagreed, and 21% were not sure about the statement.

Adams took issue with the fact that nearly half of black Americans did not agree with that statement. He said in part, "If nearly half of all blacks are not okay with white people … that's a hate group. I don't want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people ... because there is no fixing this."

Adams' critics failed to mention that he went on to encourage his viewers to be "friendly" to everyone and that he was not trying to "start a war" with anyone.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!