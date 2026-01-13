Beloved 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams dies at age 68

Photo by Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images
Adams announced his cancer diagnosis last May.
Scott Adams, creator of the iconic "Dilbert" comic strip and ardent Trump supporter, has passed away at the age of 68.
Adams passed away Tuesday morning after a battle with prostate cancer.
'You should prepare yourself that January will be probably a month of transition one way or the other.'
Scott Adams announced his cancer diagnosis on his "Coffee with Scott Adams" show last May.
On the January 1 episode of his show, Adams suggested that his health was declining rapidly. His death was preceded by a visit to the hospital with issues like lower-body paralysis.
“I talked to my radiologist yesterday … and it’s all bad news. So the odds of me recovering are essentially zero. I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t,” Adams said on Jan. 1. “So there’s no chance I’ll get my feeling back in my legs. And I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day.”
“But at the moment I can breathe, and I’m not in any pain,” he continued. “However, you should prepare yourself that January will be probably a month of transition one way or the other.”
On Monday, Adams was in hospice at his home in Northern California. His first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, told TMZ that Adams began receiving "end-of-life care" last week because his health was declining "rapidly."
Adams is best known for the cartoon "Dilbert," which first debuted in 1989.
His death was announced on the Tuesday episode of "Coffee with Scott Adams," which can be viewed below:
