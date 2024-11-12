Harris booster Charlamagne suggests it's okay to use transvestites' real pronouns if they voted for Trump

Harris booster Lenard McKelvey — the radio personality who calls himself "Charlamagne tha God" — revealed on the Monday episode of "The Breakfast Club" radio show that the left need indulge transvestites' delusions only if they are political allies.

In the show's "Donkey of the Day" segment, McKelvey focused his ire on male former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner over his decision to vote for President-elect Donald Trump.

"Now, if there's one thing this election taught me, is people really do vote their interest, and their interest is not attached to their identity," said McKelvey.

The woke co-host alluded to Trump's popularity among a voter bloc Democrats have long taken for granted: Hispanics. According to CNN exit polls, 46% of all Hispanics and 55% of Hispanic men voted for Trump.

Conflating Hispanic-Americans with illegal aliens, McKelvey insinuated that Latino voters who voted for Trump did so at the risk of deportation.

"Okay, most Latino men say they chose Trump because of economy and jobs. Never mind the fact, okay, that Grandma may get sent back to her place of origin," said McKelvey.

After lumping law-abiding Hispanic-Americans in with foreign nationals who have flouted U.S. immigration laws, McKelvey suggested that Jenner similarly voted against his supposed identity.

'I can't stop seeing Caitlyn as a rich, white male.'

"That is also how I feel about Caitlyn, because Caitlyn is trans, but she is a huge Donald Trump supporter," said the co-host.

"She said not only does she support Trump, she wants to work in his administration. Okay?" continued McKelvey. "Caitlyn posted a picture of herself, Trump, his granddaughter Kai, and Elon Musk with the caption, 'Hope is back in America. These two men will single-handedly save western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let's Make America Great Again!'"

McKelvey joked that Jenner "wants his next gender reassignment surgery sponsored by SpaceX" and "wants his testicles replaced for Teslas."

After transitioning from using female pronouns to male pronouns in reference to Jenner, McKelvey insinuated that the incoming Trump administration will be hostile to transvestites like the former athlete.

Trump vowed in February 2023 to "stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth because no serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender."

To this end, Trump indicated that he will:

undo the Biden-Harris administration's "cruel policies on so-called 'gender-affirming care'";

bar federal agencies from promoting the concept of gender transition;

impress upon Congress the need to defund efforts to promote or subsidize sex changes;

ask lawmakers to pass legislation establishing that the only genders recognized by the U.S. government are male and female;

help pass a law saving children from sex-change mutilation in all 50 states; and

have his Department of Justice investigate the pharmaceutical industry and various hospitals to determine whether they "deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich."

The Republican president's agenda does not appear to contain anything that might interfere with Jenner's lifestyle or rights as an American. Nevertheless, McKelvey suggested, "Caitlyn Jenner, as a transgender you just look like a devil-damned fool glazing Trump and Elon the way you are after hearing stuff like that."

The woke co-host suggested his was not wholly an identitarian mindset, but suggested it still did not make sense to him for a transvestite to "support someone that is absolutely trying to erase your existence."

McKelvey, his rant far from finished, revealed that by failing to vote for Kamala Harris, Jenner magically became a white man again.

"At the end of the day, Caitlyn, you can change the top layer, but you was who you was before you got here, and what you are is a rich, white male," said the woke co-host. "And that's why I keep saying 'him' when I shouldn't be, but I can't stop seeing Caitlyn as a rich, white male, and that identity, pun intended, trumps all."

'Democrats and so-called "allies" are just hypocritical scum.'

After McKelvey committed the supposed cardinal offense of what leftists call "misgendering," "The Breakfast Club" played an advertisement for QuickBooks, accounting software owned by the DEI-captive company Intuit, which is apparently big on LGBT activism.

Other leftists such as Kyle Kulinski have signaled agreement with McKelvey's suggestion that leftist speech codes apply only when discussing cross-dressers who vote Democrat.

Meanwhile, Jenner shared a message from YouTuber David Freiheit, known under his online pseudonym "Viva Frei, who wrote, "You know what's funny: @Caitlyn_Jenner wouldn't mind being 'misgendered' because Caitlyn is not a virtue-signalling snowflake. And even Caitlyn doesn't believe that boys should be allowed to compete in girls sports because Caitlyn is not a delusional idiot.

"But thank you for confirming that Democrats and so-called 'allies' are just hypocritical scum who only defend minorities when they can exploit them for political profit @KyleKulinski," added Freiheit.

