Prominent victim of the sex-change regime endorses Trump in gut-wrenching ad

De-transitioner Chloe Cole announced Monday that she is endorsing President Donald Trump because of his plan to protect children from the ravages of the ideologically captive and unscientific sex-change regime, which Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, alternatively support.

"When I was 12 years old, doctors led me to believe that I was transgender," said Cole, now 20. "I was told that puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries were my only options. They were wrong."

Cole noted that her body has been irreversibly transmogrified and that she must spend the rest of her life dealing with the consequences.

The de-transitioner went into greater detail in 2022, telling the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine Joint Rules/Legislative Committee, "At 13, I started taking puberty blockers and testosterone. At 15, I underwent a double mastectomy in which my breasts were removed and my nipples were grafted. And yet, at 16, after years of medically transitioning, I came to realize I severely regretted my transition."

Despite having been a "very feminine girl" from a young age, Cole noted she was soon barraged by "inappropriate content" in "an echo chamber of far-left ideology," which suggested sex and gender are separate and that children suffering from confusion ought to go under the knife.

'He's committed to protecting children from these rash decisions.'

Last year, Chloe Cole filed a suit against the Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, which performed, supervised, and/or advised transgender hormone therapy and surgical intervention on her between the ages of 13 and 16.

Cole accused the defendants of "failing to provide [her] with competent informed consent regarding the treatment options available and the relevant risks and benefits of treatments."

The lawsuit also accused the defendants of "manipulating [her] and her parents into a false decision making matrix by deliberately obscuring relevant information, by presenting false and misleading information, and by thwarting their rational decision making process through inserting an emotionally supercharged ultimatum of a grossly exaggerated suicide risk when no such risk existed for Chloe."

While Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and other Democrats support so-called "gender-affirming care" for adults and children alike, Cole's concerns about informed consent raise what may be a universal problem with the sex-change operations — especially if patients are not made aware of recent studies and government-sponsored investigations indicating "gender-affirming care" is largely ineffective and dangerous and based on bad science.

Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert, a urologist and osteopathic surgeon with expertise in pelvic reconstruction, recently told Blaze News that when it comes to sex-change medical interventions, "Informed consent is severely lacking here. You're not giving patients all of the information that they need to make these types of decisions, especially minors."

"I still think that adults are not given the proper informed consent," continued Crites-Bachert. "But when you're talking about children, this is the most vulnerable of our population. They are vulnerable at that time in their life where hormones are everywhere. ... They are being promised a magic injection or a magic pill: 'Oh yes, all of your problems will be solved.'"

Cole emphasized in her ad that when it comes to protecting kids, the choice is clear.

"Today, Kamala Harris is pushing children into these procedures, limiting their choices later on in life," said Cole. "That's why I'm voting for Donald Trump — because he's committed to protecting children from these rash decisions."

The last time Harris ran for president, she indicated in an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire that she would use her executive authority to ensure that transvestites and so-called "non-binary people" who rely on the state for medical care would be provided with "comprehensive treatment associated with gender transition," including sex-change mutilations.

Harris, who has since signaled support for sex-changes for minors, clarified that she would also ensure taxpayer-funded sex changes for federal prisoners and illegal aliens, stressing that "transition treatment is a medical necessity."

The Biden-Harris administration indicated in July that it supported overturning bans on sex-change mutilations for minors.

Neera Tanden, domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, said in a statement obtained by the Guardian, "Families should have the freedom to make the medical decisions that they and their doctors determine are best for them — which is why we oppose attempts to limit healthcare for transgender individuals in the courts or through legislation."

The activist outfit Advocates for Trans Equality endorsed Harris on July 22, stating, "A Harris Administration would not only uphold but also expand upon the protections for transgender Americans established by the Biden Administration."

Tim Walz has similarly staked out an extreme position, issuing a gubernatorial decree on March 8, 2023, making Minnesota a "refuge" for those who would provide confusion-affirming genital mutilations and sterilizing hormone therapies to kids and adults alike.

"All state agencies must, to the fullest extent of their lawful authority, pursue opportunities and coordinate with each other to protect people or entities providing, assisting, seeking, or obtaining gender affirming health care services in Minnesota," wrote Walz.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly pledged to penalize health care providers that provide sex-change medical interventions to minors if elected in November.

Trump vowed in February 2023 to "stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth because no serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender."

To this end, he indicated he would:

revoke the Biden-Harris administration's "cruel policies on so-called 'gender-affirming care'";

sign an executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of gender transition;

lean on Congress to defund efforts to promote or pay for sex changes;

help pass a law "prohibiting child sexual mutilation on all 50 states"; and

direct his Department of Justice to investigate the pharmaceutical industry and various hospitals to determine whether they "deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich."

Cole emphasized Monday, "Zero elected democrat politicians on the federal level have fought to keep children from getting sterilized or mutilated in the name of 'gender affirming care.'"

While radicals have renewed their attacks on the de-transitioner, her ad was otherwise well-received.

Elon Musk said, "Bravo!"

The parental rights advocacy group Courage Is a Habit tweeted, "Thank you for never stopping."

