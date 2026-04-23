'Airplane' auteur: I'm funnier than AI; 'fine for Seth MacFarlane' but not for me!

Is legendary writer-director David Zucker worried about AI? Surely, you can't be serious!

Zucker — the Hollywood veteran behind smash hits like "Airplane!" and "The Naked Gun" series, as well as cult classics like "BASEketball" and "Top Secret!" — says he's confident that no computer will ever take his job.

Zucker took some time out from preproduction on his new movie, film noir spoof "Star of Malta," to speak to Align about the state of the biz.

'We actually know what we're doing.'

Unlike many of his peers in the film industry, Zucker doesn't see technology as a threat — as long as you have talent.

"Certainly, AI is no good for writing scripts. You can't write a funny script using AI," he affirmed.

Cruise control

Nor can AI oversee a production from start to finish, said Zucker, citing Tom Cruise as someone "experienced and talented in their craft and dedicated to good work" and therefore able to shepherd a project from start to finish.

He allowed that there are some Hollywood executives who don't mind taking shortcuts. "[That's] fine for Seth MacFarlane," he said, in a not-so-subtle dig at the "Family Guy" creator and producer of the recent "Naked Gun" reboot.

RELATED: 'Trey didn't have a car': 'Airplane!' director David Zucker on humble origins of 'South Park' empire

Michael Buckner/WireImage/Getty Images

As for Zucker, he's compelled to continue writing comedy because, "No one can write this stuff." And when it comes to new projects, he would rather take up the task himself with his own team than take a gamble on someone else.

Zucker noted that he wrote "Star of Malta" in just 11 days.

"We actually know what we're doing," he said.

OK computer

Zucker's faith in himself and his team makes him the rare Hollywood insider who remains sanguine about increasing AI use.

The recent AI resurrection of the late Val Kilmer? Zucker said that as long as permission is sought out, he does not have a problem with it.

He is also intrigued by the possibility of AI-powered de-aging.

"I think that's a good use of it," he said, adding that he's open to using it in his own work. "If you have to cast somebody, and they happen to be older than you need, you can do it."

RELATED: King of comedy: 1988 'Naked Gun' tops list of 100 funniest flicks

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Comedy challenged

Zucker, who also offers an online course in spoof comedy, isn't afraid to call out an industry that's out of touch with the taste of audiences.

"There's 9% of people who just don't have a sense of humor," he said. "There's like zero sense of humor. So the studios are being guided by those people."

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