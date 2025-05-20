'I love Trump! I love Elon Musk!' Korean pop star bursts into pro-America praise at LA concert

A Korean pop singer shocked fans with a speech about how much he loves American culture after a concert in Los Angeles.

The concert in question was held at Dignity Health Sports Park in L.A. and featured musicians from the Korean record label SM Entertainment. One of the featured acts was Super Junior, a massively popular boy band with over two million YouTube subscribers and two decades of history.

'I love Five Guys. I love In-N-Out. I love Trump!'

After the concert, one of Super Junior's members, Jeongsu Park (aka "Leeteuk"), started screaming into the microphone about his love for America.

"I love Five Guys. I love In-N-Out. I love Trump!" the 41-year-old yelled.

"I love Elon Musk! I love L.A.!" Park continued.

At this point, other unidentified band members started to join in and stated, "I love people!" and "I love Five Guys!"

A video of the event taken by a member of the audience made its rounds on social media — and the videographer was apparently not impressed by the comments.

"Why did his mic not get turned OFF," the caption wrote.

At the same time, an audience member can be heard in the video saying, "Shut them up!"

RELATED: Kid Rock torches Bruce Springsteen over his liberal sanctimony; identifies cause of low birth rates

2023: Super Junior perform live on stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Still, Park persisted.

"I love Elon!" he added. "I love Trump!"

Multiple outlets have reported that the concert was full of jokes and comedy segments, but fans did not see the humor in the remarks and took the chance to bash the group online.

"Why are people even cheering for him," one fan asked.

"Idols aren't supposed to talk about politics for a reason," another viewer wrote.

The comments are easily juxtaposed with the recent sentiments from American rockers like Bruce Springsteen. At a show in England, Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous."

The 75-year-old then urged his audience to "rise" against alleged authoritarianism in the United States.

"Bruce Springsteen dedicates portions of his concerts to spreading lies about the sitting president of the United States, Kelsea Ballerini uses her concerts to parade drag queens around and spread lies about bills that ban pornographic books from kids' libraries, and the internet has a problem with someone saying he loves the president?" political commentator Chrissy Clark told Blaze News.

"It must be exhausting to be a liberal. As conservatives, we've learned to separate the art from the artist," she added.

RELATED: Neil Young attacks Elon Musk in new song, says Tesla owners are fascists, praises China

- YouTube

Park's influence on his genre cannot be denied; on his own, the singer has 4.1 million followers on X. The SM Entertainment YouTube channel has over 33 million subscribers and routinely garners millions of views for its music videos.

Fans also paid a steep price to see the Koreans in concert; according to Los Angeles Events, tickets ranged from $80 to $1,376, with an average price of $218.

Super Junior originally debuted with 12 members and is currently listed on the record label's website as having 10. It also has six spin-off bands.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

