Neil Young attacks Elon Musk in new song, says Tesla owners are fascists, praises China

Musician Neil Young debuted a new song in which he attacks Elon Musk, claims that Tesla buyers are fascists, and praises China.

Young recently performed at the Light Up the Bluesbenefit concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles alongside Stephen Stills, Billy Idol, Cat Power, Rufus Wainwright, and Linda Perry. The annual charity concert raises funds for Autism Speaks.

'If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla.'

Young ranted about Musk, Tesla vehicles, and China in his latest song.

"If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / It’s electric, it doesn’t matter / If you’re a Democrat, taste your freedom / Get whatever you want, taste your freedom," Young is heard singing in video clips posted online.

The singer-songwriter behind classic songs such as "Rockin’ in the Free World" and "Heart of Gold" urged American carmakers to challenge Tesla, which dominates the electric vehicle market. Young also praised China for being "way ahead" of the United States in making "clean cars."

“Come on, Ford, come on, GM / Come on, Chrysler, let’s roll again," Young sang. “Build something special, that people need / Build us a safe way for us to live / Build us something that won’t kill our kids / Build us something that runs real clean / Come on, America, let’s get in the race / China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars.”

The politically charged song is titled "Let’s Roll Again," according to the Daily Beast.

Liberals have been unhinged ever since Musk publicly supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election, and when the Tesla CEO was appointed as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Tesla vehicles have been vandalized across the country, and Tesla dealerships have been violently attacked by militant leftists furious at Musk for his role in the DOGE cutting wasteful and fraudulent federal government spending.

This isn't the first time that Young weaponized his music to make a political message.

In 2020, Young sued Trump for using "Rockin’ in the Free World" during his first re-election campaign. However, Young dropped the lawsuit.

As Blaze News reported in January 2022, Young demanded that Joe Rogan be terminated or censored by Spotify for "spreading fake information about vaccines." The ultimatum completely backfired, and Spotify retained Rogan and removed Young's music instead.

Last month, Young — who has Canadian and U.S. citizenship — claimed that he could be barred from returning to the United States by the Trump administration.

“When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket,” Young said, according to Variety. “That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America. You can read about it at the Canada Desk. If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.”

