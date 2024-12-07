iFixit fights for your right to repair

Liberty and property are closely linked and inseparable from civilization. A life without private ownership is not truly free.

Property rights are enshrined in the Constitution. So most of us assume that we have a right to repair our own property. But what does that mean in the era of the subscription model, when much of what we own has been dematerialized into the digital?

Modern electronics, cars, and farming equipment have become harder to fix due to locked software and complicated ownership boundaries, making us dependent on expensive repairs and unnecessary replacements. The giant corporations make a lot of money off the maintenance and replacement of their products, and they want to keep it that way.

This means citizens increasingly have less claim to their own property.

The right to repair movement arose from the indignation of crafty people, from tech users blocked by Apple’s strict proprietary terms to farmers locked out of repairing John Deere tractors. One of the most promising examples of pushback is iFixit.

A tinkerer's dream

iFixit is the libertarian tinkerer’s dream. The organization's motto, “Free repair guides for everything, written by everyone,” has made it the heart of the right to repair movement. Founded in 2003, iFixit empowers consumers with free guides, tools, and parts, fighting against the closed systems of major manufacturers. Its mission is simple: Extend the life of products and return control to the consumer.

This mission was born out of frustration. It all started the way most tinkering does: with a broken machine, no instructions, and a lot of trial and error.

I spoke with Elizabeth Chamberlain, iFixit’s director of sustainability, via email. As Chamberlain shared with me, “Kyle [Wiens, iFixit co-founder and CEO] dropped his laptop off his dorm room bed and couldn’t find a guide for how to fix it. He took it apart himself, wrote a guide, and put it online — and found a ton of other people who’d had the same problem. He teamed up with Luke [Soules, iFixit co-founder and "CxO"] to get people the parts and tools they need to get things fixed.”

Their passion for empowering consumers has grown into a full-fledged movement. iFixit’s founders didn’t just want to fix their own devices — they wanted to inspire others to do the same.

Apple bites back

But iFixit is more than just a guide provider. In 2015, after iFixit published a tear-down of a pre-release Apple TV, Apple removed iFixit's app from the App Store for violating its nondisclosure agreement. Instead of backing down, iFixit got stubborn, improving its mobile site and continuing the fight.

In 2022, the company teamed up with Google and Samsung to offer self-repair programs. But it cut ties with Samsung in 2024, citing poor repairability practices — note that iFixit severed the relationship. The Google partnership, however, endures, providing Pixel phone parts and consumer-driven repair.

Rights shield us from external threats, including an unchecked state or, in this case, bloated corporate megaliths.

Unsurprisingly, big corporations like Apple, John Deere, and various automakers have resisted the right to repair movement, arguing that third-party repairs could compromise safety, security, and intellectual property — the typical scare tactics used by powerful entities to maintain control.

Apple claims that unauthorized repairs could void warranties and tamper with its proprietary designs. John Deere uses software restrictions to lock farmers out of fixing their own tractors, citing intellectual property concerns. Automakers keep repair codes locked behind dealerships, warning that unauthorized repairs could affect safety and security.

The right to repair movement counters that third-party repairs, when done correctly, do not compromise security, that consumers should have the right to repair what they own, and repairability can be built into products without infringing on proprietary designs.

Repairability also makes sense economically. Researchers determined that by fixing products instead of replacing them, consumers could save $882 million per year in Colorado alone. This shift supports a circular economy, where products are reused, refurbished, and repaired, rather than discarded.

Legislative wins

The right to repair movement has also gained significant legislative traction. New York’s Digital Fair Repair Act opened the door, followed by victories in Oregon, Minnesota, and California.

Colorado has played a particularly valuable role in the fight, and Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone proudly declared the state a world leader in right to repair. The state’s 2024 Consumer Right to Repair Digital Electronic Equipment Act set a new standard, possibly the most comprehensive defense of right to repair in the country, even gaining support from Google. Apple grudgingly complies.

It is Colorado’s third right to repair law, following earlier wins for farmers’ equipment and powered wheelchairs, and targets practices like “parts pairing,” which manufacturers use to prevent independent repairs.

iFixit has played a pivotal role in shaping these laws, providing expert testimony and educating lawmakers. As Chamberlain noted, “We want to fix the copyright barriers to repair, including the outdated Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which places unfair restrictions on the sale of repair tools. In the best possible world, those restrictions will be lifted and repair access for all products will become standard across the world.”

Reclaiming control

And the movement’s momentum isn’t just domestic. Laws protecting people’s right to fix their own stuff have passed in Canada, Australia, and the EU. India, Thailand, and Taiwan are developing repair frameworks.

“Right to repair is winning,” Chamberlain told me. “Many other countries are considering possible legislation, too.”

The future of right to repair hinges on continued legislative victories and overcoming corporate pushback. While Chamberlain expressed optimism, saying “We think the right to repair ball is rolling, unstoppably,” she also acknowledged the potential for setbacks if manufacturers tie legislation up in court. Still, the tide seems to be turning toward a more repair-friendly future.

As Chamberlain suggested, everyday people can make a difference by engaging with the movement: “Visit https://www.repair.org/ to learn more about the movement and find out what’s happening in your state.” The call to action is simple — take ownership, take action, and repair what’s broken.

At its heart, the right to repair is about more than just fixing things — it’s about reclaiming control. It’s about breaking free from the corporate grip, slashing repair costs, and reducing the endless cycle of unnecessary data. With iFixit leading the charge, everyday people may have a chance to shape the future — not just by consuming but by repairing its breakdowns.