Left-wing actress throws former flame Dennis Quaid under the bus over his Trump support: 'Vote blue to stop the stupid'

Left-wing actress Lea Thompson appeared to shame former fiancé Dennis Quaid on X for his support of former President Donald Trump in the lead-up to next month's election.

Thompson reacted to a video of Quaid speaking at Trump's Coachella rally Saturday and posted, "I was engaged to him," alongside a thinking emoji and the hashtags "vote blue to stop the stupid" and "crime is actually down" with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in power.

According to the Wrap, Thompson and Quaid began dating in 1982 after meeting on the set of “Jaws 3-D," and they were engaged from 1984 until 1987. The Wrap added that "Thompson has gone on to become a prolific TV director, while Quaid recently starred as Ronald Reagan in the poorly reviewed 'Reagan' biopic."

The Wrap left out that while film critics — who typically fly left-wing Hollywood political flags — indeed gave "Reagan" an average score of 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, the average audience member score for the biopic is a whopping 98%.

Quaid during the rally said that when he voted for Reagan decades ago, he told his roommate in Los Angeles, who retorted to Quaid, "You are kicked out of the hippies," Fox News reported.

How did people react to Thompson's takedown of Quaid?

As you might guess, given that Thompson likely doesn't have a ton of politically conservative followers on X, it appears a fair number of folks reacted positively to her post.

But not all of them were supportive.

Former Democrat Natalie Jean Beisner quipped back at Thompson, "I can see why he likes Trump so much. They both dodged bullets." Conservative commentator Sydney Watson told Thompson bluntly, "Nobody gives a s**t, Lea."

Others offered similar perspectives:

"Whew. That was a close one. Trump 2024," another user said.

"Yea. Funny how crime stats are down when not reported," another user noted.

"Glad he got out just in time," another user declared.

"This isn't the burn you think it is, Lea," another user explained. "Here's a man you presumably once loved, a man whose character you knew better than most, sharing his love for his country, why is that stupid to you? BTW, he's correct. And crime is up."

