Leftists losing their minds that 'Mary' movie about Jesus' mother — who was from Israel — stars woman who's from Israel

November has not been a happy month for leftists.

Donald Trump was re-elected president a few weeks ago, resulting in left-wingers shedding actual tears and engaging in ill-advised freak-outs. Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced legislation declaring that biological men shouldn't be allowed to use women's restrooms on Capitol Hill, punctuated with a "Period. Full stop. End of story." Which, of course, raised the ire of transgender-affirming lawmakers.

'Jesus, Mary, and everyone in this show should be Palestinian.'

Now leftists have something outside of Washington, D.C., to complain about.

See, it concerns a Netflix movie releasing Dec. 6 all about Mary, the mother of Christ. The trailer description reads, "In this coming-of-age religious epic, Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod ignites a murderous pursuit for her newborn baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph flee to save his life."

Pretty non-controversial so far, right? Not so fast.

Turns out leftists have gotten word that the actress who portrays Mary, Noa Cohen, is from Israel — and leftists are losing their precious minds over it.

Some examples from X:

"Jesus, Mary, and everyone in this show should be Palestinian," one observer wrote.

"Palestinians aren’t available for the role?" another user wondered.

"A movie set in a time when Palestine was occupied played by the people who are colonizing Palestine now is beyond disgusting," another commenter declared.

"Easy to boycott as zionist Israeli[s] are in it," another user said.

"If they wanted authenticity they would have picked a Palestinian actress to play her given that all available genetic evidence suggests that modern [Palestinians] are the direct descendants of the inhabitants of the region at the time," another commenter noted.

"War criminal settlers are the main actors," another user stated . "My family will be boycotting this film @netflix ."

"First Netflix taking all Palestinian content down and now they stream a movie about Mary with an all-Israeli cast whilst those same people are bombing the birthplace of Christ?" another commenter noted , while adding an accompanying video. "Boycott that s**t."

"The casting of an Israeli actress to play Mary, the mother of Jesus, is not just a casting choice—it's a clear political statement that trivializes sacred beliefs," another user exclaimed

Other X commenters complained about what they characterized as the pale complexions of some "Mary" actors.

Director D.J. Caruso noted the following to EW last month in regard to the casting decisions: "When we started on this project, I immediately initiated a search for Mary. It was important to us that Mary, along with most of our primary cast, be selected from Israel to ensure authenticity."

You can view the "Mary" trailer here.

(H/T: Not the Bee)

