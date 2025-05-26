'A living example of what God can do': Phil Robertson remembered

An outpouring of love and admiration has followed the passing of "Duck Dynasty" television star and devout Christian Phil Robertson at the age of 79.

Robertson's daughter-in-law Korie Robertson on Sunday announced his passing in an Instagram post from the family, which reads in part, "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord."

'He was a bright light for the world to see.'

The "Duck Dynasty" reality series on the A&E network followed Robertson's family's life as duck hunters in Louisiana. He was later featured on "In the Woods with Phil" on CRTV. The fan-favorite also appeared on "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" on BlazeTV.

Jase Robertson on Sunday noted on X that "my dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed, but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!" Jase's farewell message received 3 million views.

Korie Robertson's Instagram post also said the family will first hold a private service but would soon announce details about a public celebration of his life.

Robertson's faith-focused leadership drew admiration from many, and several U.S. politicians posted touching tributes after his passing.

"Phil Robertson was a living example of what God can do in all of our lives if we follow Him," said Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R). "He was a bright light for the world to see. Bryan and I are praying for the whole Robertson crew tonight."

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) late Sunday night on X paid tribute to the "great Phil Robertson," saying he "loved Jesus" and was "utterly fearless."

"One of my fondest memories was duck hunting with Phil—he was the best shot I ever met," Cruz added.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on X offered prayers to the Robertson family, while former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson on X described the "genuine sense of faith and fellowship" he experienced around Robertson. Carson called the feeling "something that's all too rare these days."

BlazeTV's own Sara Gonzales on Sunday shared a heartfelt memory about the Vivian, Louisiana, native.

Gonzales said Robertson gave her and her husband "beautiful marriage advice" before he "read scripture, and then prayed over us."

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson shared Robertson's speech from a rally for President Donald Trump in 2020. Lasting just seven seconds, Robertson had a simple message: "I got it down to this. If you're pro-God and pro-America and pro-good,and pro-duck huntin', that's all I want!"

Entrepreneur and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk shared perhaps the most detailed message following Robertson's passing. Kirk admired Robertson, calling him an "American icon" who grew up in an impoverished household without electricity or a toilet but nevertheless went on to become a "brilliant entrepreneur."

Kirk added that Robertson married his high school sweetheart, and the two remained together for almost 60 years.

Robertson's wife, Marsha Kay Carroway Robertson — better known as "Miss Kay" — was a focal point in the "Duck Dynasty" page's farewell tribute to Phil.

On top of referring to Robertson as a "hunting industry pioneer and the patriarch of the beloved Robertson family," the "Duck Dynasty" franchise featured a video in which Robertson said to his wife, "You are my best friend, and I love you dearly, and I'm gonna be with you for the long haul, 'til they put me in the ground."

The couple raised four sons and had 16 grandchildren.

