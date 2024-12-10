Phil Robertson thanks fans for outpouring of support in the wake of his diagnosis: ‘Fight the fight, keep the faith’

The “Unashamed” audience has been wondering where Phil Robertson has been. Their steadfast leader seemed to suddenly disappear from the podcast overnight.

While the Robertson brothers have informed fans that their dad has been under the weather, it wasn’t until recently that they shared what’s really been going on.

Phil “has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems” and is in “early stages of Alzheimer’s,” Jase revealed in an “Unashamed” episode over the weekend.

Since this sad revelation, fans across the country have sent prayers and well wishes by the thousands. Many expressed that they learned more about Jesus and the Bible from Phil Robertson than they learned from years of attending church. Others pointed to Phil as the reason they returned to their faith.

“The outpouring of love, of support, of prayer just is ... it's almost been overwhelming for me,” says Al.

“Once my phone started going off, it pretty much hasn't stopped for the last 72 hours,” adds Jase.

Phil is certainly grateful for the love and support he’s received as well.

“Dad's famously not connected to tech, but he does love to hear that out there in ‘computer land,’ as he puts it, there are people that are expressing their love and their appreciation for everything that he's meant to them in their lives,” says Al.

These prayers, it seems, are having a real impact — not just on Phil’s spirit but also on his physical well-being.

“He has had some reprieve in his pain, and I got to think that that's the prayers of millions of people that went up over the last four days,” says Jack Dasher.

Even though the brothers know that decline is inevitable, they want everyone to remember what’s outlined in 2 Timothy 4:7-8.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing,” Al reads.

One thing is absolutely certain — Phil Robertson has fought the good fight and kept his faith.

The Robertsons hope we will do the same as Phil continues his battle.

To learn more, watch the episode above.

