Phil Robertson passes away at 79

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson has passed away at the age of 79.

Robertson's daughter-in-law Korie Robertson on Sunday announced his passing in an Instagram post.

Robertson was a devout Christian and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. "Duck Dynasty" was a hit A&E reality television series that chronicled Robertson's family.

Korie Robertson's post from the family read:

We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, “you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.”



Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.

In addition to "Duck Dynasty," Phil Robertson was part of the Blaze Media family. His show "In the Woods with Phil" aired on CRTV and then BlazeTV. In addition he appeared on "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" on BlazeTV.

This is a developing story.



