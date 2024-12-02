Provisions: General Pencil Company

General Pencil Company

Category: Pencils

Founder: Oscar A. Weissenborn

Founded: 1889

Location: Jersey City, New Jersey

Current CEO: Katie Weissenborn

Representative products:Kiss-Off Stain Remover, Tel-e-Marker, Color-Tex Color Pencils.

At a glance:

The General Pencil Company was founded in 1889 by Oscar A. Weissenborn in Jersey City, New Jersey, after his father, Edward Weissenborn, had already pioneered a pencil-making enterprise with the American Pencil Company. This rich family legacy in pencil production began humbly, with Oscar crafting pencils in his family home, laying the foundation for what would become General Pencil.

Over time, the company moved locations multiple times, adapting to its growth and the demands of the industry, before settling permanently in its current Jersey City home, where it still operates today.

General Pencil remains a family-owned business, proudly spanning over five generations. Oscar's son, Oscar E. Weissenborn, joined the company and helped continue its legacy of family leadership.

James Weissenborn took the reins as CEO in 1979, marking a new era of leadership. His daughter, Katie Weissenborn, became part of the company in 1991 and has since ascended to the role of president, ensuring that family stewardship remains at the core of the company’s operations.

General Pencil has long been committed to environmental sustainability. The company uses sustained-yield incense cedar harvested from California, ensuring responsible forestry practices. For over 100 years, environmental consciousness has been an essential company value, and the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability is reflected in every pencil it makes.

The company’s product line is diverse, with a wide range of pencils including graphite, watercolor, charcoal, and pastel chalks, as well as erasers. Known for its exceptional fine art and craft pencils, General Pencil has built a reputation for quality and craftsmanship. All of its products are proudly made in the USA.

One of the company's signature innovations is its semi-hexagonal pencil design, which prevents the pencils from rolling off surfaces, blending functionality with thoughtful design.

Beyond product quality, General Pencil is deeply rooted in its local community, providing jobs to residents of Jersey City and Hudson County. The company plays a vital role in supporting local employment, contributing to the community’s economy through its high-quality manufacturing.

The company takes pride in its ability to quickly respond to domestic orders, something that sets General Pencil apart from its overseas competitors, allowing the company to maintain close connections with its customers while keeping its production process local.

In their own words: Katie Weissenborn, current president

We have one advantage being made in the USA: We’re local in the USA, so if a retail store needs something right away, we can turn on a dime and get it out the doors quickly.