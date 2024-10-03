Blaze News original: 5 more popular musicians who are unapologetically conservative

As in Hollywood, the loudest voices in the music biz seem to come from the left.

Whether they're mindlessly progressive (Taylor Swift) or downright depraved (Diddy and his various "collaborators"), there are enough of them to drown out any right-leaning artists.

Unless, of course, you listen a little more carefully.

The musical mavericks below march to the beat of their own drum, harmonizing their traditional values with compelling storytelling and undeniable pop appeal.

They write songs that dare to promote such unfashionable virtues as patriotism, faith, and duty. They exhibit a very un-rock-star-like humility in celebrating our nation's blue-collar workers, law enforcement, and military.

The artists in our list below offer plenty of musical variety. But they have one thing in common: the courage and conviction to speak their minds and stand up for the country they — and millions of their fans — love.

Kid Rock

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kid Rock is no stranger to sparking controversies for unabashedly broadcasting his political views.

Born Robert James Ritchie, the Detroit native showed his support for last year's Bud Light boycott by blowing away cases of the popular brew after the brand partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

In 2022, Ritchie declared that he would not be playing at any venues that had COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

As Blaze News previously reported, Kid Rock released a song titled "We the People," which skewered coronavirus mandates, President Joe Biden, Big Tech, and the mainstream media.

Among Ritchie's numerous songs celebrating all-American self-reliance and small-town values are "Born Free," "American Bad Ass," "Po-Dunk," "Warriors," "God Bless Saturday," "American Rock and Roll," "Amen," and "Don't Tell Me How to Live."

An outspoken supporter of the military, Ritchie has done extensive touring with the USO to entertain American troops.

He's also publicly endorsed several Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Senate candidate John James, and former President Donald Trump,

Ritchie visited Trump at the White House in 2017 alongside fellow conservative musician Ted Nugent and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

"We ended up becoming buddies," Ritchie told Tucker Carlson in 2022. "Spend a lot of time [together] at the golf course now. It's really weird to get phone calls from him and stuff. It's kind of mind-blowing."

When asked about hanging out with Trump, Ritchie responded, "Awesome. So much fun. He just knows how to have fun. Doesn't take it too seriously. He's engaging. He sits down, he just cuts it up. Just starts cutting it up. It's just how sharp he is. It's incredible," said Ritchie, whose new album, "Bad Reputation," dropped Monday.

Ritchie recently performed at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The Republican rocker has a history of blasting liberals, including Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.

Jason Aldean

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jason Aldean is an extremely successful country music star. Of Aldean's 38 singles, 27 have reached #1 on either Billboard's Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts. Many of his songs highlight conservative principles, small-town values, the virtues of rural America, independence, self-reliance, and the importance of cultural heritage.

However, Aldean ignited a firestorm among liberals when he released his anti-riot anthem titled "Try That in a Small Town."

As Blaze News previously reported, a group of communists protested outside Aldean's concert by setting numerous American flags on fire while chanting anti-American phrases.

"Try That in a Small Town" skyrocketed to the top of the iTunes charts — surpassing Taylor Swift.

The music video for the anti-woke song was pulled from the country music channel CMT. The country music star responded to the backlash by declaring that cancel culture is "bulls**t."

Aldean spent New Year's Eve 2022 with former President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Aldean wrote on Instagram, "Well, this New Year's was the best of all time. I got to spend a couple days with the G.O.A.T…… this man is unbelievable and I wish you all could see what he does behind the scenes. #classact."

As Blaze News reported in 2021, Aldean made headlines when one of his toddlers wore a shirt mocking President Joe Biden. The country music singer responded to the backlash by proclaiming: "I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country."

Ted Nugent

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Ted Nugent has been a lightning-rod rocker for decades because of his unwavering opinions.

Nugent has been an ardent Second Amendment activist for decades. The rocker had been a board member of the National Rifle Association for 26 years until he resigned in 2021.

Nugent said of gun control in 2022, "And to those who think that we need more gun control, who could possibly be so heartless and stupid to think that someone committed to murdering innocent lives would give a rat's ass about another gun restriction, President Biden? How heartless. How soulless. How cruel. How dishonest."

Nugent added that gun-free zones are "the dream of evil people."

As Blaze News reported in 2017, the Motor City Madman ripped David Crosby after the longtime liberal rock 'n roller attacked Nugent for visiting Trump at the White House.

The "Cat Scratch Fever" singer has publicly endorsed many Republicans, including Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, Rick Perry, Sarah Palin, and John McCain.

On the eve of the 2016 presidential election, Nugent entertained Republican supporters at a campaign rally for Trump.

Nugent has performed numerous times for U.S. military members at home and abroad, including in Iraq in 2014 with Toby Keith.

Nugent is an avid hunter and promotes responsible wildlife management.

Joe Perry

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has quietly but staunchly supported Republicans for some time now. Perry values gun rights, personal responsibility, limited government, and patriotism.

In 2012, Perry described himself as a "definite old-school Republican.”

“I was taught that you get what you put into it," Perry explained. "You can be anything you want to be if you work hard enough at it, and you can earn your place.”

Perry declared, “I’ve been a hard-core Republican my whole life. My mother and father drilled into me from the very start that if you work hard and be positive, you’ll get what you’re working for. I guess I’m living proof of that.”

Perry endorsed John McCain in the 2008 presidential election.

”I felt better about politics in general after meeting [McCain],” Perry told The Hill. “He’s a war hero, and they’re the most genuine heroes. Anyone who does what [soldiers in combat] do, they’re amazing heroes."

The "Dream On" rocker continued, “He has a great vibe, and he was really frank about the election and why he lost. And he still sticks to his guns, with no BS.”

Perry even contemplated running for political office, and his platform would be "taking on big business."

“Sure, if I ever find myself in that position, I could see changing things up a little," he said. "I’ve been playing rock and roll for a long time now, and if California can have actors for politicians, then maybe the rest of the country can have musicians.”

Perry is a committed advocate for the Second Amendment and gun rights.

The lead guitarist for one of America's most iconic rock bands has a tattoo of a gun with the saying "Molon labe" — an ancient Greek phrase that translates to "Come and take [them]." The saying is used to express a strong stance against gun control and the confiscation of firearms by the government.

Toby Keith

Kevin Winter/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM

Toby Keith was a massive country music star who always took time to honor American military members.

Keith — who passed away in February 2024 at age 62 from stomach cancer — performed during 11 USO tours and visited U.S. troops overseas.

In 2006, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to provide support for children with cancer.

In 2014, the Toby Keith Foundation launched the OK Kids Korral — "a cost-free, convenient and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Stephenson Cancer Center, and other nearby facilities."

The country music star has several songs that cherish conservative principles, patriotic themes, appreciation of those who serve in the military, devotion to faith, love of family, and small-town values. The songs include: "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)," "Made in America," "Beer for My Horses" (featuring Willie Nelson), "American Ride," "God Love Her," "If I Was Jesus," and "American Soldier."

Keith performed at former President Donald Trump's inauguration.

