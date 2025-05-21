'Every day is a nightmare': Scott Adams says he's dying of 'the same cancer that Joe Biden has'

Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, revealed the tragic news that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Adams noted that it is the same type of cancer that has stricken former President Joe Biden.

During a livestream video podcast on Monday, Adams announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that he doesn't think he has very long to live.

'Make sure you've said your goodbyes and done all the things you need to do.'

"So my life expectancy is maybe this summer," Adams said. "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

The 67-year-old cartoonist stated on a recent episode of "Real Coffee with Scott Adams," "Some of you have already guessed, so this won’t surprise you all. But I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has."

Adams noted that he had been suffering from cancer for "longer" than Biden has had it and added: "Well, longer than he’s admitted having it."

He revealed that the cancer has metastasized to his bones.

'Intolerable' suffering

Adams explained how he has been using a walker for months due to a tumor near his spine. Adams admitted that he is in near-constant pain, describing the situation as “intolerable.” He pointed out that he doesn't "have good days."

"Every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse," he said.

Adams said it was important that he knows how long he has to live, so he can put his "affairs together" and "make sure you've said your goodbyes and done all the things you need to do."

Adams added, "So if you had to pick a way to die, this one's really painful, like really, really painful. But it's also kind of good that it gives you enough time while your brain is still working to wrap things up."

Compassion for Biden

Adams explained that he didn't share his cancer diagnosis earlier because he did not want people to think of him differently.

Adams previously offered his solicitude to Biden over his cancer diagnosis.

"I'd like to extend my respect and compassion and sympathy for the ex-president and his family, because they're going to be going through an especially tough time," Adams stated.

The 82-year-old Biden revealed on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

His cancer reportedly has a Gleason score of 9, which is a high-grade cancer that may need more aggressive treatment.

A Biden spokesperson said, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

The cancer was allegedly discovered on Friday after Biden had experienced "increasing urinary symptoms."

Questionable timing

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler questioned the timing of the announcement of Biden's cancer diagnosis.

“It seems almost impossible that he didn't know he had it until the past month,” she said on a recent episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump offered well-wishes to Biden and his family.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

James Poulos recently interviewed Adams on BlazeTV's “Zero Hour" to get his take on a wide variety of topics.

