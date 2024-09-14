Sour cherry turnovers: A tart Hungarian staple to start the day

Every morning, as my kindergartener and I embark on her trip to school, we stop at a cafe for breakfast and a coffee. I love the routine, and Middle European cafe culture in general, because it allows me to connect with her before she starts her day and further assimilates us in the country in which we are grateful guests. It’s in these little moments where I get a sense of Hungarian lifestyle and of the good things I might integrate into my own when I return home.

These delicious homemade turnovers are filled with tart cherries, wrapped with the butter and richness of puff pastry to balance each bite. They are my daughter’s favorite. A Hungarian staple!

Sour Cherry Turnovers

Ingredients

1 pound sour cherries, pitted

½ cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

Good pinch of salt

1 pound puff pastry, store bought or homemade

Instructions