New Jersey just sent a media-manufactured radical to Congress

The "Squad" is about to pick up a new member with Analilia Mejia, and it's because the media won't stop lying. Some politicians rise by appealing to voters' sympathetic nature, making lofty promises of an easier life with less struggle. In doing so, they deliberately ignore the root causes of society's problems and discredit any fixes that would diminish their own power.

The modern-day Democratic Party embraced radical ideologies and extreme rhetoric that will ultimately harm the American people, all while disguising those policies as compassion. Just look at media darlings like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.

Politicians who thrive on deception need gatekeepers to keep inconvenient truths from the public.

What's worse, their deception is amplified by the mainstream media. Information is presented in such a biased way that the ill-informed voter is left believing that if they don't vote the "correct" way, the United States will no longer exist.

This pattern is now so prevalent that political candidates who would never have been considered a legitimate threat 10 to 20 years ago are beginning to fill important political seats. These deceptions have helped far-left candidates like New Jersey Democrat Analilia Mejia rise to power.

Here are three key deceptions Mejia has exploited.

Iran, taqiya, and the pro-Palestine blind spot

Nowhere is the media's selective blindness more dangerous than in its coverage of Iran. The regime is an Islamic theocracy that has never hidden its ambitions. It has pursued nuclear capability, funded terrorist proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah, and embraced an ideology openly hostile to both Israel and the United States.

For years, Iran's rulers have negotiated in bad faith while enriching uranium, arming proxies, and extending their influence across the region. Under those conditions, military options were no longer theoretical. Strikes on nuclear sites, missile infrastructure, and naval assets became necessary to prevent a far greater disaster.

Yet the same media that downplays Iran's "Death to America" chants and its direct funding of Hamas portrays the conflict as Israeli overreach or American aggression. Mejia, a vocal pro-Palestine activist who has worn the keffiyeh and accused Israel of genocide, has built her platform on this distorted framing.

She either ignores or downplays the fact that Hamas is an Iranian proxy whose actions serve Tehran's larger campaign against both Israel and the West. When politicians demand a ceasefire on terms that leave Iran and its proxies room to regroup, they do not move the region closer to peace. They shield the aggressor while pretending to restrain the war. The press helps them do it by burying Iran's long record of deceit, terror sponsorship, and open threats beneath soft phrases like "regional tensions."

Fraud, voter ID, and the 'rights' that protect the scam

The media's coverage of election integrity and government fraud follows the same dishonest script. When Republican-led investigations and the work of independent journalists exposed massive Medicare and Medicaid scams in deep-blue states (hospice fraud in California potentially costing billions and Minnesota providers suspended after hundreds of millions in questionable claims), the story barely registered.

These schemes only came to light under renewed scrutiny from the current administration; Democratic states had little incentive to police their own. Yet the same outlets that yawn at taxpayer rip-offs scream that Republicans' push for voter ID and stricter verification are "voter suppression."

New Jersey provides fresh proof that fraud is real and corrosive. In January 2026, two Bergen County non-citizens were federally indicted for illegally voting in a U.S. election and lying on citizenship applications. In August of 2024, an ex-Plainfield mayoral candidate was charged with attempting to submit nearly 1,00 fraudulent voter registrations.

In 2025, county officials reported that homeless residents in Atlantic County were being solicited for fake messenger ballots. In 2024, James Devine pled guilty to submitting nearly 2,000 fake signatures on nominating petitions for the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial primary. In 2022, Frederick Gattuso was convicted of tampering with public records when he voted twice using the registration of two people with similar names. These are not isolated "myths"; these are documented crimes that erode trust in the integrity of the electoral process.

Censorship and the Elon Musk exception

Mejia's victory speech singled out Elon Musk as one of the "true radicals" subverting democracy. That line revealed a great deal. It showed exactly where she stands on speech, dissent, and who gets to control the public square.

During COVID, Democrats and allied Big Tech openly coordinated to suppress dissenting voices. The Hunter Biden laptop story was buried as "Russian disinformation" by 51 former intelligence officials, the lab leak theory was censored as a conspiracy, the Great Barrington Declaration on lockdowns was throttled, and vaccine skeptics were deplatformed. Government pressure on social media, revealed in the Twitter files, showed a clear pattern of state-backed censorship of conservative viewpoints.

Enter Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter (now X) precisely to restore free speech and end that collusion. Under his leadership, X became the only major platform where all sides could be heard. The media was complicit in the original censorship and now portrays Musk's commitment to open discourse as dangerous "chaos." Mejia's anti-Musk stance is no surprise; politicians who thrive on deception need gatekeepers to keep inconvenient truths from the public.

Voters must see through the wolf in sheep's clothing. Politicians like Analilia Mejia promise an easier life, compassion for the marginalized, and protection from "extremists," all while leaning on a media echo chamber that distorts threats, buries successes, and censors dissent. They ignore root causes — Islamic terrorism sponsored by Iran, rampant fraud that wastes taxpayers' dollars, politicized institutions that target reformers, and the slow erosion of open debate — because confronting those realities would shrink their power.

The result is not progress; it is a more divided, less secure, and less truthful America. New Jersey's newest congresswoman and her ideological allies offer lofty rhetoric wrapped in deception. Americans who value security, prosperity, and liberty must reject the easy promises and demand the harder truths. The future of the Republic depends on it.