A librarian’s faithful service is silenced by a secularist takeover

If there was a job description for a librarian in a place most of you have never heard of, it would have described, until recently, a sweet gal who shushed you when you were being too loud. This made her easily trusted by all the parents in the community, as she happily viewed her job as an extension of her faith.

But that was small-town Metropolis, Illinois — population 6,500 — back then. This is a story that proves there is now no hamlet free from the metastasizing cancer unleashed by the scourge that is the Spirit of the Age.

There is nowhere to run. There is nowhere to hide. Not even in small-town America.

God used to be omnipresent in our culture. Now, that is reserved for porn and pronouns alone, which Rosemary Baxter found out the hard way after being fired from her public library position at the end of February.

And again, we aren’t talking about this happening in San Francisco, which has its own poop map to avoid stepping in the droppings of vagrants, or Chicago, which is single-handedly doing its part to keep America’s murder rate going. This happened in a small Midwestern town just across the river from Paducah, Kentucky.

After Baxter was hired there three years ago as library director, she started an after-school reading and tutoring program to help kids catch up academically from what they lost during the COVID lockdowns. Prayer opportunities were also available if parents agreed their children could participate and signed a waiver.

The number who happily did so grew from 22 in year one to 28 in year two and 33 in year three. The program was a success.

Then, about nine months ago and after establishing that healthy track record, things started to change.

Two members of the library board of trustees began to question Baxter’s book selections for the entire library, a pattern that continued month after month in what by now is a nationally recognizable, trans-addicted direction toward pushing content onto children that not long ago would have got you arrested. And that’s if the proper authorities would’ve gotten to the fiend before a posse of peeved dads in the community did.

Not surprisingly, one of the board members who began this stunt is a California transplant who is living with another man.

Pastor Brian Anderson of Eastland Life Church in Metropolis and others began to catch wind of what was going on and approached the library board of trustees in January to voice their displeasure, with about 60 people from multiple faith communities in attendance.

"We have no desire to see drag queen story hour being displayed here to our children,” Anderson said. "We asked them to stop the attempt to change our library. We were assured that our concerns were heard. We were greatly mistaken.”

The president of the library board of trustees redoubled the desire for depravity by going to the local Massac County Democrats for assistance in defending a library she said was under attack by the local Christian ministry. Which is yet another potent reminder that evil is always guilty of what it is actively accusing its opponents of doing. At the very time it was trying to shove porn down your children’s throats, it was also accusing you of being too confrontational.

The Massac Democrats recruited their loyal allies in the press to show up to the next library board meeting. Perverted picketers from out of town tagged along, with their newly minted Facebook page — upon which various degenerates threatened to attend the church services of those who complained and “make out” in front of all those who had voiced their concerns to the library board.

Gee, what could Pastor Anderson possibly have been worried about?

“They say I’m dangerous, but I’m literally being stalked,” he said.

Meanwhile, back at the library, multiple staff members have quit in solidarity with Baxter, 56, who is still trying to figure out how exactly the conservative community she was born and raised in could now somehow be bullied into submission by an unelected board full of misfits, who have abused the system to stay in their roles beyond what the law specifies.

“Our mayor is looking into all this,” said Baxter. “The library board said I wasn’t following the library bill of rights, which opened the door in April of last year to all the talk of protecting ‘banned books’ and drag queen story hour. One of the library board members said she wanted her children to be exposed to all of that. What do you even say to that?”

For starters, you call it evil.

There is nowhere to run. There is nowhere to hide. Not even in small-town America.



We will no longer be permitted to watch Fox News all day and then dutifully vote straight-ticket Republican to passively “save America once again.” If this story proves anything, it is that evil is now so systemic, and our national and most of our state capitols are now so far gone, that the Enemy is so cocky he’s got time and energy to spend corrupting humble Metropolis, Illinois.

He is coming. He is coming for you. Your country. Your county. Your clan.

Are you ready? You will soon find out. Until then, enjoy the designer coffee and moist Danish at your suburban megaplex masquerading as a church this weekend. Or just sleep in again this Sunday.