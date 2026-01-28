Photo by Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images
Are illegal-alien rapists and murderers now considered the new Anne Franks?
January 28, 2026
Must the far left begin hiding them in their attics (if they haven't already done so)?
Just when you think the left can't sink any farther, you get this gem of a concept. And this, from "Rapid Response 47" on X.
Governor Tim Walz (D) says, "Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody's going to write that children's story about Minnesota."
Does the governor already know some brave lefties hiding these poor, poor innocent individuals from mean old ferocious ICE?
I addressed this issue last July here with this cartoon.
Isn't it rather ironic that Gov. Walz would use a young Jewish girl during World War II to paint a picture of so-called Nazi tactics? Many of the Minneapolis rioters themselves seemed to have shifted their focus from violently campaigning in support of Hamas over Israel. Were they conveniently forgetting the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas committed atrocities that would have made even the German Gestapo blush?
RELATED: The sanctuary city playbook is spreading in red states
Photo by Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto via Getty Images
So does President Trump back off at this point and let Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in general fall into a sinkhole of their own creation? Let "what happens in Minnesota stay in Minnesota," and the governor, senators, and local police agencies have a jolly good time handling their own streets and neighborhoods?
Another of my cartoons from last December already addressed that issue.
One thing is for sure: The left is not backing down. So for the president and all fed-up patriots, are we ready to finally say, "Enough is enough!"
Albin Sadar is the author of "Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It" as well as the children’s book collection "Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries." Albin was formerly the producer of "The Eric Metaxas Show" and a writer and editor at Blaze News.
Albin Sadar
