Boston’s crime wave surges as ICE fights for enforcement

Since taking office earlier this year, President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to combat crime linked to illegal immigration. He has relied on border czar Tom Homan and ICE officers to carry out deportations.

So far, authorities have deported more than a thousand people to their home countries. Homan and his team remain committed to targeting major cities with large numbers of illegal immigrants.

One of those cities is Boston, where local officials have refused to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement as they coddle illegal aliens and criminals at the expense of legal citizens.

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Homan addressed Councilwoman Sharon Durkan directly. “You said you doubled down on not helping ICE officers,” he said. “I’m coming to Boston, and I’m bringing hell with me.”

“I looked at the numbers this morning,” Homan said. “I stopped counting at nine. Nine child rapists that were in jail in Massachusetts, but rather than honoring an ICE detainer, you released them back into the street.”

Sad but true. But Durkan appears more focused on protecting migrants than supporting the officers working to keep her city safe. Meanwhile, Boston has yet to pass a new police budget.

But it gets worse.

Durkan responded to Homan’s remarks by mocking his early career as a police officer in New York State in the 1980s. “Laughable that someone who spent their career policing a town smaller than a Fenway Park crowd thinks they can lecture Boston on public safety,” she said at the time.

She then praised Boston’s police leadership. “Commissioner Michael Cox serves with distinction and earns trust with integrity,” she added. “Tom Homan should know, we don’t scare easy.”

Rather than working with Homan to arrest and remove illegal immigrants contributing to the city’s crime, Durkan chose to mock his background in law enforcement, making fun of his experience because he worked in a “small” community.

It's just insulting. Homan’s career path is irrelevant. What matters is that he did the job and did it well. Durkan’s remarks don’t just insult him — they undermine the hard work and dedication of officers in communities of all sizes.

More importantly, this isn’t about “scaring” anyone. Durkan has created opposition because she believes Boston has strong leadership. But rising crime rates and the decline of certain neighborhoods due to illegal immigration reveal where that leadership is failing. If she wants to talk about what’s truly “scary,” she should look at what Cox has done in recent months. He isn’t helping.

Durkan has since walked back her comments, but here’s how she responded: “Yes, I understand that Tom Homan spent his career as a federal agent within Border Patrol and ICE, but that’s a world away from the realities of policing a major city. His background is in immigration enforcement, not community policing — where trust and accountability are key.”

Where is this “trust and accountability,” then? Boston has become notorious for releasing heinous illegal immigrant criminals onto its streets. We’re talking about rapists and violent gang members. Officers are overwhelmed by the increase in crime throughout the city, and citizens are leaving in droves because of the lack of support for them.

I don’t see trust there. And I sure as hell don’t see accountability.

Durkan should leave social media and work with Homan on a solution to the problem, rather than causing new ones. Her city has been suffering for a very long time, and she’s put too much of her own trust in the wrong places.

Knock off the insults and get on board with finding proper solutions. Show us — and for that matter, show Boston’s police officers — where “trust” and “accountability” are supposed to come from.

And don’t insult small-town officers. They’re the hardest working of the bunch, and I know a great many of them. Awesome people. Those are the ones I keep fighting for.