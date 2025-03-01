Democrats say they fight for you — while laughing all the way to the bank

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) the other day said what every Democrat truly believes: Your money isn’t yours. In a recent interview, the Texas Democrat dismissed the idea that Americans should keep $5,000 of their own earnings, scoffing, “Americans do not need $5,000.” She went even farther, saying, “We are not in the business of giving out money.”

That kind of detached arrogance could only come from a career politician — someone who has never had to budget, sacrifice, or work outside the D.C. bubble. But her words go beyond tone-deaf. They are a direct insult to millions of working-class families for whom $5,000 is not spare change. It can mean the difference between paying rent or facing eviction, keeping food on the table or going hungry, fixing a car or losing a job.

For years, Democrats have convinced voters that they are the party of the working class. But the mask is off. They serve elitist grifters, billionaire donors, and government insiders.

Meanwhile, taxpayers foot the bill for Crockett’s $999-a-month luxury car lease. While she enjoys that perk, she tells struggling families that $5,000 is meaningless. Maybe to her, it is. But for most Americans, it’s a lifeline.

At a time when inflation and economic uncertainty are squeezing households, she is chauffeured around on the taxpayer's dime, mocking the idea that people should have even a little more breathing room in their bank accounts.

And here’s the truth the media won’t say: The Democratic Party serves the wealthy. More than that, Democrats thrive on keeping Americans poor — because poverty means control.

Democrats claim to fight for the working class, but their bank accounts tell a different story. Bill and Hillary Clinton entered the White House broke and left worth hundreds of millions. Barack Obama was drowning in student debt before politics; now, he’s buying oceanfront mansions while warning about climate change. Kamala Harris, a career civil servant, is suddenly raking in millions. And then there’s Nancy Pelosi, whose stock trades have outperformed Wall Street’s top investors while she helps shape market-moving legislation.

These aren’t public servants. They are parasitic profiteers. The more Americans struggle, the more power — and wealth — they gain.

This is why they despise the Department of Government Efficiency. For the first time, someone is exposing how taxpayer money vanishes into slush funds and fraudulent programs, enriching the very politicians who claim to serve the people. Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative isn’t just about efficiency — it’s about cutting off the endless cash flow that keeps these politicians wealthy. That’s why they are in full meltdown mode.

Democrats have no interest in fixing this. They rely on a bloated, corrupt, and inefficient system that lets them funnel taxpayer money wherever they want — activist groups, left-wing nonprofits, billionaire donors, and even their own pockets.

Meanwhile, Americans foot the bill for their lavish lifestyles.

We’re paying for Nancy Pelosi’s luxury travel while she profits from suspicious securities trading. We’re paying for Jasmine Crockett’s $999-a-month car lease. We’re paying for D.C. elites to party while they laugh at our struggles.

And they have the nerve to tell you $5,000 is meaningless.

Life has only gotten worse under their leadership. Gas prices have doubled since Trump left office in 2021. Food costs are at record highs. Home ownership is out of reach for most young Americans. Yet the same politicians keep voting to raise their own salaries, expand their travel budgets, and fund more luxury perks for themselves.

And then they have the audacity to claim that giving you a tax cut, letting you keep more of your money, or making the government less wasteful is somehow dangerous.

That’s why they are panicked over the DOGE. Once Americans see how much of their hard-earned money is wasted — once they understand exactly how the system is rigged — the backlash will be unstoppable.

Jasmine Crockett didn’t just misspeak. She revealed the Democratic Party’s entire strategy: Keep Americans struggling, keep them dependent, and keep them too poor to fight back. That’s how they stay in power.

So the next time a Democrat claims he's fighting for “the people,” ask him how much his car lease costs. Ask him how his net worth tripled while in office. Ask him why he is so outraged that Elon Musk is exposing government fraud.

Because the answer is simple: Democrats are getting rich from your struggle. And they intend to keep it that way.