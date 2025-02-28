Democrats treat ‘disobedient’ blacks like runaway slaves

Democrats’ attacks on black conservatives who attended President Trump’s recent Black History Month celebration at the White House reveal the lengths to which progressives will go to punish disobedient “runaways.”

In the view of big-government Democrats, black conservatives who support free-market capitalism, Christian faith, marriage, traditional family values, school choice, and entrepreneurship are not independent thinkers but “sellouts.”

Their no-holds-barred approach to getting uncooperative black people back in line is so obvious at this point that even Stevie Wonder can see it.

Roland Martin mocked attendees by calling them “The Help.” Talbert Swan, a self-described bishop, called them “coons.” A content creator with over 20,000 followers on X captioned a White House post featuring a well-known rapper with “Dance monkey!” Meanwhile, the woman who runs the nonprofit Concerned Black Men dismissed the president’s guests as “step and fetch negroes.”

The personal attacks even found their way into the pulpit. Jamal Bryant, the political operative masquerading as a pastor, used his Sunday “sermon” to rebuke the people he claimed were “tap-dancing for massa.”

I attended the event and am not surprised by any of the responses.

President Trump invited influencers, activists, journalists, athletes, and politicians to highlight the contributions black Americans have made to American history. None of that matters to the left.

Democrats speak in SIGN language — shame, insults, guilt, and nagging — any time a wayward black voter rejects them. The same people who say society should listen to “black voices” turn savage the minute one of those people doesn’t obey their commands.

They ran this play during the election and are picking up where they left off in November.

Barack Obama caused a stir with the public scolding he gave “the brothers” during his campaign stop in Pittsburgh. The former president stated that some black men were thinking about sitting out the election — or even considering voting for Donald Trump — because they didn’t want to vote for a woman.

The left’s disdain for political autonomy also explains why Joy Reid claimed black men who voted for Trump were doing so because of a “fascist groundswell.” Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View,” called black men who voted for Trump “ridiculous” and “crazy” without any pushback from her colleagues.

This is not how you treat people you hope to persuade. This is how you speak to people you believe you own.

The left’s penchant for likening black conservatives to slaves is ironic considering the extent to which liberals believe bigger government and better white people are the keys to racial uplift.

Democrats sold the black community on the lie that fathers in the home aren’t necessary as long as the government spends money on social programs for low-income mothers and their children.

Black liberals are also the people who see diversity, equity, and inclusion rollbacks in government as a racial attack and think federal agencies must affirm their identity every February.

Black progressives are even willing to sacrifice their own children on the altar of abortion — despite its disproportionate racial impact — because Democrats are beholden to Planned Parenthood.

Progressives accuse black conservatives of being beholden to “massa” because people who lack self-awareness always project their mischief and insecurities onto others.

Liberals have spent decades convincing their most loyal voters that Democrats are the key to delivering equality and prosperity to black Americans. In turn, many blacks — sometimes subconsciously — believe their destinies are tied to the party. They believe racial solidarity is a prerequisite for achieving utopia, which is why they punish defectors who threaten this arrangement.

Black elites have enabled the Democrats to practice the politics of personal connection, superficial representation, and cultural affirmation for decades.

They tell us to celebrate because our elected officials look like us, carry hot sauce in their purse, sing Negro spirituals, and kneel in the Capitol while wearing kente cloth. None of those things mean they are serving our interests.

Black conservatives understand that better than most. We also know that people who think the government can take them to the promised land are in no position to accuse anyone of being a slave.