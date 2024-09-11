Donald Trump the embattled ‘incumbent’

Former President Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday night’s first presidential debate on message. At first he stayed on target — and on offense. He was reserved, hitting on immigration and economic woes over and over while Vice President Kamala Harris played defense down in the weeds, thoroughly tied to the deeply unpopular incumbent.

But then she got under his skin.

Trump could have put this election away Tuesday night. Instead, the two camps will have to live in the margins for two more months.

Like Ernest Hemingway’s law of bankruptcy, it happened gradually, then all of a sudden. There was a notable shift near the end of the first half-hour, when Trump’s voice began to rise. That’s not a problem. Trump is a master political debater who has remade the sport. He’d handily won the first 15-20 minutes.

But by the second half of the first hour, it was clear that Harris was getting to him.

Yes, the moderators beclowned themselves. It wasn’t just liberal bias but journalistic malpractice. How could Harris be allowed to say IVF was illegal in some states (IVF is legal in all states), while Trump was stopped from saying abortion is legal without limits in others (it is, including in Minnesota, which is under the leadership of Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz)? What about her bogus and debunked “bloodbath” claim?

But it wasn’t the moderators who drove Trump full-speed down rambling rabbit holes about election shenanigans, the Jan. 6 riot, how much money he inherited, or the Central Park Five. Harris and the moderators merely waved the red cape, and Trump charged — away from crime, the economy, and the disastrous retreat from Kabul.

When he threw it back on his opponent, he shone. While Harris clearly (and somewhat ghoulishly) lights up when she can talk about abortion, Trump repeated his successful 2016 Las Vegas tactic, going on an offense only the moderators were able to derail (with their demonstrably false fact-check).

Trump began the debate focused on Harris. But by the second exhausting hour, it was entirely about him. Harris made sure of that, the moderators made sure of that, but most crucially to their plan, Trump made sure of that.

To be clear: Harris didn't score any big wins. There was no “I am paying for this microphone” moment. No, “I really don't know what he said ... and I don't think he knows that either.” More, Trump is a known quantity. Who walks away surprised he can ramble or make it about himself and that that hasn’t changed?

But it was Harris’ first real appearance before the American people. The stakes were incredibly high for her. Trump could have put this election away Tuesday night. Instead, the two camps will have to live in the margins for two more months.

Though details are scant, it seems Harris’ team is challenging Trump to a second debate. If it’s legitimate and just a little fairer, there is no reason Trump shouldn’t answer the call.

