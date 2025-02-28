For peace in Ukraine, we must defeat the globalist propaganda machine

The world has changed dramatically since Donald Trump’s inauguration. In just five weeks, he has reversed U.S. policy in Ukraine, shifting from endless war to a MAGA/America First foreign policy. The United States and Russia are now negotiating peace face-to-face.

But peace in Ukraine threatens the interests of the globalists and neoconservatives who helped engineer this conflict. Determined to destroy Trump’s peace agenda — and his presidency — they are working to undermine these efforts.

Lies can’t withstand truth — and we must fight like never before to speak the truth about Ukraine.

In its final days, the Biden administration sought to escalate the war in Ukraine, desperate to derail Trump’s plan. Biden (or whoever was running the country at the time) authorized Ukraine to launch deep strikes inside Russia using U.S.-made Army Tactical Missiles Systems.

These missiles rely on American military satellites, American GPS targeting systems, and American personnel for coordination. That meant the United States was no longer just supporting Ukraine — it was directly involved in firing missiles into Russia and killing Russian soldiers.

The warmongers pushed the world to the brink of nuclear war. President Trump pulled us back.

A globalist war

This war was never about Ukraine. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor has pointed out that the United States and NATO have waged a proxy war in Ukraine to advance globalist interests. Their ultimate goal is to dismantle Russia as a nation.

The strategy, outlined by George Soros, called for using Eastern Europeans as cannon fodder in a war with Russia to “reduce the risk of body bags for NATO countries.” This plan has been brutally executed, and the cost has been staggering. More than 1 million Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives.

During the 2024 campaign, President Trump made his anti-war, anti-globalist stance clear. In his Agenda 47 video “Preventing World War III,” he warned, “Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war.” He vowed to end these conflicts, stating, “There must … be a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars” (emphasis added).

President Trump is delivering on his promise.

Truth bombs away!

Trump and his team began dismantling the globalist-neocon war machine with three major truth bombs.

First, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Ukraine will never join NATO. This decision was monumental — NATO’s push to expand into Ukraine was the primary trigger for the war.

Next, Vice President JD Vance addressed European globalist elites in Munich, condemning their Soviet-style crackdowns on free speech and political dissent. His speech was so powerful that the conference chairman was reportedly brought to tears.

Finally, President Donald Trump exposed Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a fraud, calling him “a dictator without elections” who has driven Ukraine into ruin.

Boom.

The resulting freakout by the globalists, neocons, endless-war uniparty, and the mainstream propaganda media has been intense. They’ve regrouped and launched Russia collusion hoax 2.0, again rolling out the lie that “Trump is a Russian asset.”

Obedient to his puppet masters, even Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the chorus — claiming that Trump “lives in a disinformation space” created by the Kremlin.

The dictator checklist

NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine has relied on one of the largest propaganda campaigns in history. The truth has been buried under a mountain of lies — but a full-scale effort to expose reality can change that. President Trump’s statement on Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a strong start, but much more needs to be done.

Let’s begin.

In a Truth Social post, Trump described Zelenskyy as a “moderately successful comedian.” That assessment is far too generous. Zelenskyy is a clown, not a statesman. In Ukraine, he is best known for flamboyant and vulgar television performances — playing the guitar in his underwear, dancing in high heels while patting fellow male dancers on their backsides, and even performing a Jewish folk song on the piano using his penis.

So how many boxes does Zelenskyy check on the dictator checklist?

First, he’s an illegitimate president.

Zelenskyy canceled presidential elections and remains president even though his term expired last May. No wonder. A November poll showed that only 16% of Ukrainians would vote for him again. President Trump reports that now, support has dropped to 4%.

He’s running a corrupt, neo-Nazi police state.

Seriously, Zelenskyy is a neo-Nazi collaborator. His regime is a neo-Nazi police state that celebrates Nazis as heroes. The birthday of Stepan Bandera, the father of Ukrainian Nazism and leading German collaborator during World War II, is a national holiday.

Ukraine is the most corrupt nation in Europe. Elon Musk calls Zelenskyy’s government a “fraud machine feeding off the dead bodies of soldiers.”

He’s blocked political opposition.

Zelenskyy banned all 11 opposition political parties, imprisoned opposition party leaders, and has sanctioned his main rival in any future election.

He is crushing freedom of speech, press, and religion.

Zelenskyy shut down all non-government-controlled media. Websites not approved by the government are prohibited. Last year, American journalist Gonzalo Lira was imprisoned for criticizing the Zelenskyy and Biden governments. Lira was tortured and died from neglect.

Ukrainians are being imprisoned for criticizing the regime — even in their private conversations.

Zelenskyy has directed the assassination, kidnapping, and torture of his political opponents.

Press gangs snatch Ukrainian men off the streets and shove them into frontline trenches.

Zelenskyy outlawed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and jailed dozens of priests. He’s a bad guy.

The truth will out — if we fight

The globalist-neocon establishment is pulling out all the stops to sabotage President Trump’s peace agenda and prolong the war in Ukraine. Its weapon is the propaganda that keeps the American people in the dark. But lies can’t withstand truth — and we must fight like never before to speak the truth about Ukraine.

President Trump pulled us back from the brink of another world war. We cannot allow the warmongers to pull us back from the brink of peace.