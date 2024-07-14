From ‘bull's-eye’ to bullets: Who’s inciting violence now?

Barely one week ago, Joe Biden told his donors that “it's time to put Trump in the bull's-eye.” Looks like someone took him seriously. While I'm sure Biden will say this was not his intent, these careless remarks once again demonstrate that his current mental state is downright dangerous to America, to its national security, and now, unfortunately, to those attempting to save our great republic. There is absolutely no excuse.

The corporate left-wing media has played a significant role in shaping the public’s perception of Donald Trump, often demonizing him and drawing dangerous comparisons to historical figures like Adolf Hitler. This type of inflammatory reporting only serves to stoke the fires of division and hatred.

Donald Trump, a staunch constitutionalist, is campaigning for re-election with the goal of preserving our republic, restoring law and order, stabilizing and restoring a prosperous economy, and ensuring our constitutional rights and freedoms for our children. His dedication to this cause has made him a target for those who oppose this vision for America.

We’ll know soon enough if the shooter was in fact tied to Antifa or some other leftist terror group, online speculation notwithstanding. We can say for certain that someone tried to shoot the former president, and his protective detail responded quickly to neutralize the threat. Unfortunately, this terrorist assassin left an innocent bystander dead and another spectator seriously wounded.

The time has come for law and order to be unequivocally restored. We must fully fund our police forces and bolster our military strength to ensure that such attacks do not succeed in undermining our republic.

In these turbulent times, we must stand united against those who seek to divide us. By supporting our law enforcement and military, we can uphold the values and principles that make our country strong. Let us work together to ensure that the ideals of the Constitution are preserved and that our leaders are protected from harm.

The safety of our leaders and the security of our nation depend on our collective resolve to confront and overcome these challenges. We must act decisively to protect our beloved country and uphold the rule of law.