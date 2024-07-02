‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ is as repulsive and problematic as Pride parades

The only way to defeat the insanity and perversion of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month is by defeating the insanity and perversion of Heterosexual Pride Year.

Pride Month ended Sunday with its usual bang. The Alphabet Mafia took to the streets and showcased their lewd, immoral behavior for the world to see. The gays and transgenders stripped naked, twerked, and gyrated in family-friendly displays intended to highlight their normalcy.

'Hawk Tuah Girl' is a victim of our alleged sexual liberation. We destigmatized whores. We sold the lie that eternal happiness is partnered with sexual promiscuity.

Many heterosexuals posted videos of the debauchery on social media platforms and expressed appropriate levels of outrage and disgust. It’s a June ritual guaranteed to increase engagement and traction. It does little else.

The uncomfortable truth is that Pride parades and drag shows are a mirror for the typical, red-blooded American heterosexual. We celebrate, center, and flaunt our sexuality and lust 365 days a year. They have Pride Month. We have Pride Year.

The behavior of the Alphabet Mafia is far more normal than many of us would like to admit.

As an example, let’s compare the final day of Pride Month with the Zach Bryan concert in Nashville on Saturday. The country singer invited “Hawk Tuah Girl” on stage to sing with him.

Who is “Hawk Tuah Girl”?

That’s a great question. Her name is Hailey Welch, and she’s 21 years old. Beyond that, we don’t know much about her — except for one thing. Two or three weeks ago, she shared her technique for oral sex with a random social media content creator. The video of her pretending to spit on a microphone and making the noise “hawk tuah” went viral.

The video made her an instant celebrity. It compelled one of the biggest stars in the music industry to invite her on stage in front of 17,000 or so fans.

Whether “Hawk Tuah Girl” knows it or not, she’s a groomer. Her rise to 15 minutes of fame sends a clear message to young girls: Being a slut will garner you attention, adulation, respect, and access to celebrities.

"Hawk Tuah Girl" is the blonde Sexyy Red. Her sexuality is the gift she has to offer the world. It’s not the gift she has to offer a man in marriage. It’s the gift she has to offer the world.

This mindset has been normalized through heterosexual America. We center our sexual lust everywhere. You can’t watch a movie or TV show without a gratuitous or pointless sex scene. Music is filled with sexual lust.

We should not feign surprise that homosexuals use Pride Month as an excuse to flaunt their sexual behavior. We flaunt ours every chance we get. We normalized a pornographer, Hugh Hefner. We normalized Snoop Dogg and every other pornographic rapper.

The LGBTQIA+ are mimicking our behavior. If their public behavior sickens you, the only way to stop it is by embracing sexual modesty and morality. We’re not going to shame the Alphabet Mafia back into the closet. We have to shame ourselves. We have to normalize modesty and morality.

We need to shame "Hawk Tuah Girl."

Rather than ushering her to stage to be cheered or reposting the viral video with comments about how cute and likeable she is, we should ridicule the next brain-dead tramp who shares her personal sex life publicly.

The consequences for celebrating male and female heterosexual whores are obvious at this point. From fatherless children to drag queen story hour to Pride perversion parades, none of it will dissipate until heterosexuals clean up our culture.