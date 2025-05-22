How the Biden regime went from ‘scamdemic’ to sympathy tour

Just as they used COVID-19 to drag Joe Biden across the finish line in the 2020 election, the Democrat-media complex is now exploiting Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis in a naked attempt to deflect attention from the very people who rigged the last game.

The same political operatives, government lifers, and corporate media hacks who pushed lockdowns, censored dissent, and rewrote election rules are at it again — weaponizing illness for power. Of course, everything they touch is diseased. It always has been — and not just biologically.

Everything Democrats have sold us since Super Tuesday in 2020 has been a demonic lie in a battle for the soul of our country.

The dark strongholds and principalities that have guided and defined the entirety of the Biden-era plague are simply not from the mortal world. As human beings, we are not capable of the level of plotting and scheming that defines modern-day Democrats and their media minions.

Back in early 2020, just before Super Tuesday, we watched the Democrat-media complex take the lifeless Biden campaign, dead and buried — and resurrect it in less than 48 hours, blowing the front-running commie, Bernie Sanders, completely out of the water. Suddenly, the same Biden who had zero wins before that moment — especially when compared to Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg — was winning states by large margins, even though he had never even visited them or could not even name them on a map between bites of pudding.

And then, about two weeks later, the world shut down because of the “scamdemic.” The resurrected dead guy got to run for the most powerful office in the world from his basement, culminating in an election where the Democrats won by razor-thin margins in the most decisive states through unprecedented mail-in balloting.

Somehow, the rejection rate of mail-in ballots dropped in those places — despite the record volume flooding the polls. This is the first government system in all of human history that became more efficient with increased volume — and it happened in places completely run by Democrats.

Signs of decline

Remember the shock in 2016 when Donald Trump won four decisive states by fewer than 80,000 votes? That narrow victory sparked years of breathless media coverage, congressional investigations, and discredited conspiracy theories about Russian collusion.

Now contrast that with 2020.

When Joe Biden “won” six key states by a combined margin of fewer than 40,000 votes, anyone who questioned the outcome faced cancellation — or even criminal prosecution. If you raised doubts while sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s chair dressed like the Minnesota Vikings mascot, you risked years in prison.

Even before the COVID shutdown and the orchestrated 2020 campaign from the basement began, Biden’s decline was obvious. My show had front-row access to the Iowa caucuses, and I saw more of the Democratic field up close than most national reporters.

At the time, it wasn’t easy to say out loud what many could already see: Biden showed clear signs of cognitive decline. But looking back, a lot of things that seemed strange in the moment now make perfect — and very dark — sense.

How about calling a lid at noon most days in order to go back to Delaware after becoming president? Well, if you were undergoing some form of cancer treatment or chemo, it was probably a lot simpler to keep that a secret as opposed to whatever’s going on inside the White House. Then again, they once claimed they couldn’t identify the source of a bag of cocaine found in the West Wing — at the same time Hunter Biden was visiting.

Or how about the man who gets the best health care on earth not knowing until four months ago that he had one of the most detectable forms of cancer — and he only found out when it was already in its most aggressive stage? Moreover, the news dropped ahead of the imminent release of special counsel Robert Hur’s audio recordings during his 2023 interview with Biden over his alleged mishandling of classified government documents. Is that a coincidence?

They gaslit us

The verdict is in. They gaslit the public for years about President Biden’s obvious mental decline. Now they expect us to shut up and feel sorry for him — because he has cancer.

It’s a distraction campaign, plain and simple. They’re using a sympathy diagnosis to bury the real question: Who has been running the White House while Biden signed off on policy with an autopen?

It started with craven media operatives like Jake Tapper. CNN ran headlines mocking conservatives for raising concerns about Biden’s mental acuity, just one day before the Biden-Trump debate last summer. Then 65 million Americans watched the dementia presidency unravel in real time, and suddenly CNN had no choice but to admit that he couldn’t run again.

Within 24 hours, the same network that dismissed “conspiracy theories” conceded the obvious. And just like that, the Democratic establishment and its media enablers staged a political coup. They ousted Biden without a single vote cast in a primary — by the same people who spent years lecturing America about “sacred democracy.”

Now Tapper is trying to sell a book, claiming it was a big misunderstanding and the media was duped like everyone else.

The truth is, everything that Democrats have sold us since Super Tuesday 2020 has been a demonic lie in a battle for the soul of our country — the last bastion of Christendom and Western civilization remaining on the planet.

Like the Greatest Generation facing down fascism nearly a century ago, we now face an enemy that wears a smile, holds a press pass, and calls itself your savior. But the agenda is dark, and the stakes are eternal.

How else do you explain a Biden shadow presidency that looks like something out of the rejected final season of “House of Cards”? But that was our reality, and now we must make someone pay for it.