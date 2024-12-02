Hunter’s ‘get out of jail free’ card lands just in the nick of time

Joe Biden has made history — not as a unifier or a statesman, but as the architect of a bold act of corruption in modern American politics. With a single stroke of his pen, Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, covering any wrongdoing from 2014 through December 1, 2024.

This act isn’t a pardon; it’s a blanket immunity deal drafted in the Oval Office.

Joe Biden just spit in the face of every American who believes in the rule of law.

Consider what this means. Tax evasion? Covered. Foreign influence peddling? Covered. Lying on a gun form? Covered. Bribes from China and Ukraine? Covered. Every crime the Biden family faces accusations for and those still unanswered have now been erased. The same justice system that harshly punishes ordinary Americans for such offenses has granted Hunter Biden immunity, courtesy of his father.

This decision isn’t just a slap at the rule of law; it’s a blow to every American who values fairness and accountability.

Let’s be clear: This is a corrupt dynasty shielding itself at all costs. Hunter Biden isn’t just a troubled son; he’s the weakest link in the Biden family empire. Evidence, including Hunter’s infamous laptop and congressional testimony, doesn’t merely implicate him. It points directly to Joe Biden, the “Big Guy” who allegedly received 10% of Hunter’s shady foreign deals.

It’s fair to say Joe Biden didn’t pardon Hunter out of love or moral duty. He did it to protect himself.

Imagine for a moment if Donald Trump had done this. If Trump had issued a sweeping pardon for Don Jr. or Eric, absolving them of past crimes and shielding them from future investigations, Democrats likely would have rioted in the streets. CNN would air round-the-clock coverage of the “death of democracy.” Rachel Maddow might need a fainting couch. The New York Times would call for impeachment before the ink dried.

But when Biden does it? The media shrugs. Where are the op-eds condemning this abuse of power? Where is the outrage from self-proclaimed defenders of democracy?

This isn’t just hypocrisy; it’s complicity. The media, the Democratic Party, and every so-called “independent” institution have revealed themselves as enablers of a corrupt regime.

Let’s not forget what Hunter Biden did. This is a man who failed to pay hundreds of thousands in taxes while profiting from shady foreign deals under the Biden name. He lied on a federal gun application. His laptop — dismissed by Democrats and media allies as “Russian disinformation” — exposed a life of drugs, prostitutes, and influence-peddling.

And yet, thanks to Joe Biden, Hunter won’t spend a single day in jail. In fact, he won’t need to defend himself again in court. Why? Because his father just declared that the rules don’t apply to his family.

But this pardon goes beyond Hunter Biden. It sets a precedent that will haunt this country for generations. Joe Biden has sent a clear message: If you’re politically connected, the law doesn’t matter. If you’re part of the elite, you get a free pass. Meanwhile, the rest of us are expected to follow every rule, pay every tax, and accept every consequence.

It’s a mockery of justice.

The timing of this pardon is no coincidence. Biden knows congressional investigations into his family’s corrupt dealings are closing in. He knows Hunter’s scandals could bring him down. This pardon isn’t just a shield for Hunter; it’s a firewall for Joe. By issuing this sweeping pardon, Joe has effectively blocked any future accountability for his family’s crimes.

But the American people aren’t blind. They see the charade. They recognize the two-tiered justice system that punishes ordinary Americans while allowing elites like Hunter Biden to walk free. And they’re fed up.

The Biden family members believe they’ve secured victory. They think this pardon will shield them from consequences. But they’re mistaken. This isn’t the end — it’s the beginning.

Republicans in Congress must act decisively and without delay. This is no time for half measures. They need to issue subpoenas, hold hearings, and file criminal referrals. The Biden family’s corruption must be fully exposed — not just to achieve justice, but to safeguard the country’s future.

This moment is a turning point. It’s proof that the Democratic Party is beyond corrupt — it’s irredeemably broken. The same party that preaches about equity and fairness has revealed itself as a party of elites, by elites, and for elites.

Joe Biden just spit in the face of every American who believes in the rule of law. He’s dared us to hold him accountable. And if we don’t, the very idea of justice in this country will be little more than a memory.