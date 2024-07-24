James Madison knew anarchy looms without safeguards

Writing the U.S. Constitution was a lengthy and delicate process. The framers exhaustively contemplated the structure of government from all angles. As debates rolled on, they strategically examined the glories and follies of human character to leverage gift against grift, repeatedly refining the document to ensure that it would securely guarantee individual liberty. As one of the authors of the Federalist Papers, James Madison offered significant contributions to the nation during this deeply reflective process.

One of the most important principles in designing our American government was safeguarding minority rights against majority, or mob, rule. At the time of the founding, “minority” referred to the “less popular” perspective, not just race. The goal of a constitutional republican government was to protect freedom of conscience against violent coercion or outright destruction. The founders successfully implemented this principle of justice. The dangers of not building a just system remain as relevant today as they were over two centuries ago.

How did we arrive at this national precipice where individual sovereignty and the rule of law are dissolving before our dazed and confused American eyes? James Madison warned us.

Our system includes many protections against the terror campaigns historically spawned by majority rule. One safeguard cherished by James Madison was diversity. Today, the word has become superficial, often reduced to describing populations with different skin colors. Madison valued diversity of conscience as a chief blessing and protection of a free society. He addressed this in Federalist 51: “In the federal republic of the United States ... the society itself will be broken into so many parts, interests, and classes of citizens, that the rights of individuals, or the minority, will be in little danger from interested combinations of the majority.”

“In a free government,” he added, “the security for civil rights must be the same as that for religious rights. It consists in one case in the multiplicity of interests, and in the other in the multiplicity of sects.”

There have been some significant incursions against Madison’s principle in practice, including but by no means limited to:

Restriction on free production in favor of a zero-sum controlled economy, per the U.S. Supreme Court in Wickard v. Filburn (1942);

American taxpayer investment in ingenuity freely donated to researchers via the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, many of whom offshored the intellectual property in private business agreements;

Race-based discrimination in college admissions, which the Supreme Court authorized in RegentsoftheUniversityofCaliforniav. Bakke(1978) and reversed in 2023 with Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Presidents and Fellows of Harvard College;

The narrowing of American political thought and allegiance into a mere two dominant factions, despite George Washington’s parting admonition;

Allowing specific budgetary appropriations without line-item vetoes from both houses of Congress impedes proper governance and transforms the legislative branch into direct purveyors of privilege.

As these constitutional breaches steadily built an economic oligarchy, tilting the field of play, citizens outside the circle of access continued striving for the American dream as though on level ground. The gradual incline deceived most, despite increasing challenges and small-business failures.

A less diverse economy reduces civic resources and engagement. More Americans find themselves deemed "non-essential," growing hopeless in the face of likely failure and feeling a general malaise regarding the worth of enterprise or ingenuity. Focusing solely on technical education further diminishes diversity of conscience.

When our survival no longer encompasses the breadth of our being, our greatness narrows accordingly. At the political level, minority and majority factions appear to most Americans to have representation. However, the increasing popularity of terms like “the swamp,” “the uniparty,” and the “deep state” indicates that something fundamental has shifted.

The horrific assassination attempt on Donald Trump reeks of the swamp. Although the Trump family and the nation were spared the loss of a patriarch, a family exercising the fundamental right to freedom of association at Trump’s rally was tragically not so fortunate. The morally bankrupt media constructed a new lie around these events, defending the right to continue hating fellow Americans. This strategy has been used for years to justify drug violence, open borders, government overreach, suspension of the rule of law, human trafficking, COVID tyranny, medical experiments on children, and the ideology of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

How did we arrive at this national precipice where individual sovereignty and the rule of law are dissolving before our dazed and confused American eyes? James Madison warned us: “If a majority be united by a common interest, the rights of the minority will be insecure. ... In a society under the forms of which the stronger faction can readily unite and oppress the weaker, anarchy may as truly be said to reign as in a state of nature, where the weaker individual is not secured against the violence of the stronger.”

We have reached Madison’s worst-case scenario. The multiplicity of interests have melded into an increasingly tyrannical true majority faction with a single common interest: Destroy Donald Trump. This entire oligarchy, consisting of elites in both the Democratic and Republican Parties, tech oligarchs, bureaucrats, unions, Big Pharma, media, and most left-of-center voters, has tacitly agreed to suspend the rule of law and the Constitution until Trump is gone, or maybe a bit later.

These tenuous allies foolishly imagine they will return to the prior stability of exploiting the American people while arguing vehemently over such indulgences as the alleged right to freedom from pregnancy — as if prospective parents are unaware of the birds and the bees, should such responsibility be unwanted. Meanwhile, our enemies know very well there will be no such recovery.

To protect the people and the country, the other majority faction — all those who love liberty, honor the U.S. Constitution and the flag, and are humble enough to play fair — must unite with a single common interest. Here’s how to fight! fight! fight! until we win:

Seek federal court orders to force states to follow the law in the 2024 election process, based on millions of examples of misconduct within their own official data, with meaningful remedies that can be implemented even days before the election starts;

File federal civil rights lawsuits and charges against all who refuse to comply;

Obtain permanent orders against the certification of noncompliant elections;

File federal lawsuits against rogue states.

Only United Sovereign Americans is taking this fight all the way down to the root source across our great country. We are taking our legal authority back to control our representatives, our government, and our law. The risk is real, but James Madison is pulling for us. And let’s face it, the swamp is not going to drain itself.