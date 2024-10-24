Kamala’s foreign friends have a 3-step plan to ensure her victory

Progressive journalists and politicians have endlessly accused Donald Trump of colluding with Russia to influence U.S. elections. But a new bombshell report reveals that the Kamala Harris campaign is working with the British Labour Party to censor social media and news outlets within the United States, hoping to sway the 2024 presidential election.

Many Republicans had already raised concerns when reports emerged this month that more than 100 Labour staffers traveled to the United States to campaign for Harris in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Journalist Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi’s report revealed a deeper relationship between the Harris campaign and foreign political agents, with a shared agenda that includes destroying Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

Americans’ free-speech rights must be protected from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

After eight years of accusing Donald Trump of treasonous foreign collusion, it’s now clear that the Democratic Party is comfortable working with elements of the British government to manipulate U.S. politics.

Thacker and Taibbi show how foreign political operatives are not only advising the Harris campaign but also directing critical aspects of it. The highly partisan nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate has served as a vehicle for foreign influence. CCDH, a subsidiary of British think tank Labour Together, is led by progressive strategist Morgan McSweeney, who also advises Harris.

In the U.K., CCDH has championed censorship under the guise of fighting “misinformation.” Its U.S.-based office has helped organize advertiser boycotts of right-leaning news outlets like the Federalist and Zero Hedge.

McSweeney, credited with Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s rise, has pushed for extreme measures to suppress free speech in Britain. After riots erupted in response to the mass knifing of several children earlier this summer, Starmer emptied prisons of violent criminals to make room for political dissidents. His government has cracked down on social media posts, even arresting people for sharing content critical of immigration policy. Additionally, Starmer’s government has been arresting Christians for silently praying in public. This is the level of censorship the Democrats wish to enforce, First Amendment be damned.

The ruling classes of the U.S. and U.K. share more in common with each other than with their citizens. Both the Labour and Democratic Parties are trying to suppress populist movements while demographically transforming their nations to secure permanent political power. Both parties’ leaders view themselves as part of a global order with a duty to establish a unified political consensus. That’s why Harris’ campaign did not hesitate to work with a foreign government to manipulate the U.S. political process.

Thacker and Taibbi also uncovered an internal CCDH document outlining annual priorities. It reads like a cartoon villain’s to-do list. It calls for regulatory action in the EU, U.K., and United States, with the top priority being the destruction of Twitter. The fact that they used the phrase “kill Musk’s Twitter” in a professional document shows how sinister this operation truly is. Foreign agents are working with Harris’ campaign to undermine Americans’ free speech, using the oppressive tactics they’ve employed in their own countries as the model.

Other disclosed documents suggest coordination between the CCDH and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). An invitation-only conference hosted by the foreign influence group included White House advisers, Democratic Party staffers, and members of influential progressive NGOs.

The Labour Party’s influence extends far beyond the Harris campaign. It is deeply intertwined with the broader progressive sphere. If China or Russia engaged in political infiltration of this magnitude, it would be seen as a dangerous threat to U.S. sovereignty and security. Yet, the Democratic Party has facilitated this foreign interference at every turn.

Just weeks ago, I wrote about former Biden-Harris administration climate envoy John Kerry’s remarks to the World Economic Forum, where he lamented how the First Amendment protects American citizens from the censorship regimes installed in other Western nations. It’s clear that the global elite is working to unify control over communication in Western countries. Starmer, McSweeney, and the British Labour Party have created a model based on partnerships with advocacy groups targeting “disinformation,” which the Democratic Party now seeks to import to America.

American progressives have already built an entire NGO complex focused on this goal, and they are now turning it against Elon Musk’s X, which has declared itself a haven for free speech. Musk recognizes the profound danger of this attack and has vowed to take on not just the CCDH but also its donors. It’s a start.

Kamala and her foreign friends are engaging in criminal, deceitful actions that threaten U.S. national security. Those responsible must face consequences, and this foreign influence must be expelled. The free-speech rights of the American people must be protected from all enemies, foreign and domestic.