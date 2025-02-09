Leftists tried to destroy Trump — instead, they made him a legend

Achieving legendary status is no small feat.

Throughout America’s relatively brief history, countless men and women have risen to legendary status. They all share a common trait: They overcame overwhelming odds against powerful forces determined to destroy them.

While there are too many to list, this against-all-odds formula is evident in every one of them.

Many legendary figures emerged during the founding of our nation, but pre-eminent among them is our first commander in chief, George Washington.

Legend has it that despite fighting in numerous battles for independence, the closest Washington ever came to being shot was when his horse was struck beneath him. Not even the might of the British Empire could bring down the man often described as “divinely appointed and protected.”

Today, his face is immortalized on the nation’s most widely used currency and carved into stone on Mount Rushmore.

Trump refused to wilt. He stood tall when his enemies expected him to fall.

Thomas Jefferson, Samuel Adams, James Madison, and many others from the founding era pledged to each other “our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” Their sacrifice secured victory and a place in history.

The phrase, “All gave some, some gave all,” aptly describes the sacrifices of military men and women, especially in America’s early days. Consider 21-year-old Nathan Hale, who, just before the British hanged him, reportedly declared, “I regret that I only have but one life to lose for my country.” Few statements in history are as legendary.

Davy Crockett’s legacy extends beyond his colorful turns of phrase. His words — “Be always sure you’re right, then go ahead” and “You can all go to hell, and I will go to Texas” — are memorable, but his defining moment remains his last stand at the Alamo. The image of Crockett, clad in a coonskin cap, swinging his musket against an overwhelming Mexican army, embodies heroism.

President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination at Ford’s Theatre cemented his place in legend. Freeing the slaves was his greatest achievement, but his martyrdom ensured that his brief presidency would be etched into the hearts of future generations.

The legends of the Old West loom large in American history. One of my favorite movies, “Tombstone,” brings those figures to life, with Kurt Russell portraying Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday.

Earp, a heroic lawman, survived numerous gunfights — including the famous shootout at the O.K. Corral — without ever sustaining a single flesh wound from an outlaw’s rifle or six-shooter. His near-invincibility only added to his legendary status.

Not every legend, however, belongs to the side of law and order. Criminals like Bonnie and Clyde, along with Wild West gunslingers like Billy the Kid, carved out their own place in history. Though they were outlaws, they lived and died on a plane that set them apart from ordinary men.

Which brings us to Donald J. Trump.

At the risk of sounding like a sycophant, my assessment of Trump’s stature and achievements is both fair and obvious. His battles against entrenched opposition set him apart, making his case for legendary status undeniable.

In my lifetime, only two other presidents rise to that level: John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. Interestingly, like Trump, Reagan "dodged a bullet," though he survived an actual assassination attempt. I deeply admire both men and their monumental achievements, but that admiration does not make me a blind follower.

Trump is not known for delivering sharp, poetic phrases like Kennedy’s “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.” His memorable lines tend to be more unconventional than profound. Consider, “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. ... They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” That doesn’t quite measure up to “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” for sure.

Worth noting, though, “eating the dogs" and other offbeat quotes from Trump may lack a bit of polish, but the fact that memes and songs — even books like the “Donald the Caveman” series — were created to celebrate what the president has said and done, and these all point to yet another indicator of legendary status, highlighting deeds and misdeeds of the folk hero.

Yet, when the moment calls for a rallying cry, few in history have matched the impact of Trump’s simple yet powerful exhortation: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

After enduring years of relentless attacks from the deep state and its operatives — including blatant lies, distortions of truth, unfounded impeachments, nonstop lawfare, attempts to bankrupt and imprison him, a billion-dollar campaign to destroy him, and even assassination attempts — Trump’s enemies unwittingly opened the door to his greatness.

Had he shrunk in the face of these relentless assaults, he would have faded into irrelevance. A what-might-have-been existence would have awaited him, wandering the grand halls of Mar-a-Lago beneath its opulent crystal chandeliers, his legacy dimmed by defeat.

But Trump refused to wilt. He stood tall when his enemies expected him to fall.

Will the attacks meant to destroy him ultimately serve a greater purpose? Just as Joseph’s trials in Egypt were transformed for good, will history use Trump’s struggle to fulfill a greater destiny? His love for his country, his faith, and his unique role in history may yet serve to “act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with God” (Micah 6:8).

Love him or hate him, recognize his struggle or not, at this moment in American history, Donald J. Trump has earned the title of legendary.