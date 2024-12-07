Memo to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: Sterilizing children is not ‘loving’

It seems that in addition to being a U.S. senator, Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn is also a prophet. The conservative from the Volunteer State asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define the word “woman” during her confirmation hearing in 2022, but the judge who was celebrated as the first black woman to be nominated to the nation’s highest court said she couldn’t define her sex because she is not a biologist.

Skip ahead two years, and Justice Jackson is hearing arguments in United States v. Skrmetti, a case that will determine whether states can prohibit “gender-affirming care” for minors, the progressive euphemism for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical procedures for children who “identify” as the opposite sex. At one point, Jackson drew a comparison between Tennessee banning medical treatments that can sterilize children to the ban on interracial marriage that was eventually overturned in Loving v. Virginia.

The color line determined the society our ancestors endured. The gender binary will determine the society our descendants inherit.

Tennessee’s solicitor general had to inform the justice that giving “testosterone to a boy with a deficiency is not the same treatment as giving it to a girl who has psychological distress with her body.” He correctly noted that the former helps a boy develop according to his sex while the latter renders a girl infertile.

The entire exchange should be the stake in the heart of superficial identity politics. Joe Biden appointed Jackson to the Supreme Court because he pledged to make history by putting a black woman on the bench. His black supporters — especially women — celebrated her nomination at the time. To them, her appointment was another milestone in America’s quest to become a more inclusive and tolerant nation.

W.E.B. DuBois famously said that the problem of the 20th century was “the problem of the color line.” To the people who think in superficial identity categories, putting a black woman on the highest court in the land was another step in destroying that barrier. But the fight of the 21st century will be preserving the sex binary, and only a racial idolater would consider legalizing child sterilization progress if a black woman casts the deciding vote.

The future will be painful for the children failed by parents, doctors, journalists, activists, and politicians who refuse to tell them the truth about who they are. The Biden administration and its progressive allies believe that counseling gender-confused children to accept their bodies as they were created is “conversion therapy” but puberty-blocking drugs, mastectomies, and hysterectomies constitute “gender-affirming care.” Denying basic biology is now required to be in good standing on the left, which is precisely why Ketanji Brown Jackson’s refusal to define “woman” during her hearing was so telling.

Unfortunately, the politics of racial allegiance blinded even the black Christians who otherwise hold to biblical sexual ethics. One pastor in Chicago whose church was formerly part of the Southern Baptist Convention said Justice Brown Jackson’s confirmation was a moment to be “celebrated” and a “gift of grace.” But I’m not sure how any preacher can attribute God’s goodness to a judge who refuses to affirm Genesis 1:27 or gives legal support to child sterilizations done in the name of civil rights.

In a sane world, the Tennessee case would result in a unanimous decision with a short summary clearly stating that men cannot become women (or vice versa), therefore, any hormonal and surgical treatments done under the guise of “transitioning” a person promises a medical outcome that can never be achieved.

Every man who has ever purchased an engagement ring knows that calling a cubic zirconia a diamond — regardless of its cut, clarity, or color — doesn’t change it into one. Composition and presentation are not the same thing.

This same principle applies to sex. A cross-dressing male doesn’t switch sexes by taking pills and putting on makeup. The reason why is quite simple: Women are born, not worn. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson needs to know that mutilating and sterilizing children in the name of civil rights is not loving.