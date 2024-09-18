New book blasts Biden’s ‘very fine people’ hoax

In Joe Biden’s telling of recent American history, no moment defines our times better than when Donald Trump declared in 2017 that even neo-Nazis are “very fine people.”

Biden has cited this line over and over again, telling America and the world that it is the reason he decided to run for president in 2020.

He’d run for president several times before and lost spectacularly each time due to plagiarism scandals or outright incompetence. But never mind that. We were all supposed to believe that the soulless career politician who voted against allowing refugees into the United States after the Vietnam War was now the principled defender of the “soul of our nation.”

Referring to the Charlottesville riot in August 2017, Biden told America that Trump was a dangerous racist. “He said there were, quote, some very fine people on both sides,” Biden said. “With those words, the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”

Ever the opportunist, Biden won the presidency by running as a moderate, then launched attack after attack on the United States from within the Oval Office.

Biden attacked the American energy industry, the very foundation of our way of life and our nation’s strength. He attacked our border, dropping our guard and allowing in millions of unvetted people from all over the world, unleashing crime and financial burdens Americans never asked for or wanted. Then, during his first year in office, Biden led America into one of our greatest humiliations in history with the horrific and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A.J. Rice chronicles all of this and more in his sharp new collection, “The White Privilege Album: Bringing Racial Harmony to Very Fine People… on Both Sides,” in which he debunks Biden’s big “very fine people” lie once and for all.

Even left-leaning Snopes.com dispensed with Biden’s slander. According to Snopes, when Trump addressed the nation in August 2017 about the protest that turned deadly in Charlottesville, he did not say that neo-Nazis are “very fine people” at all. Here’s what Trump actually said:

Excuse me, they didn't put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group — excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures as you did — you had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status, are we gonna take down — excuse me — are we gonna take down statues of George Washington?

Trump went on to say, specifically, “and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

One would think that would be clear enough for anyone to understand, but Biden and his fellow hoaxsters always leave out that part. As Rice details, they know they’re lying, but the lie is more useful than the truth.

Rice hammers the truth home with lacerating wit, noting that Trump was really saying there were and are “very fine people” on both sides of the debate about statues and who we honor in American history. There is an honest debate to be had. Trump was noting that once you go down the road of condemning historical figures over modern-day hot takes, that road becomes very slippery.

During the 2020 riots, Trump was proven right when some not-very-fine people decided that even the Great Emancipator himself, Abraham Lincoln, wasn’t woke enough and tried to remove his statue in Chicago. They defaced Lincoln in San Francisco. They succeeded in removing a Lincoln statue in Boston.

Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville was a prophecy: Once you start letting mobs destroy our history, it doesn’t end.

For the incorrigible fabulist Joe Biden and other similarly dishonest politicians like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Kamala Harris, the destruction will end only when it’s no longer useful for them to obtain and hold power over other Americans. That’s all they care about, and they will continue to use any means to keep that power — including trashing America itself.

But not if A.J. Rice has anything to say about it. And he certainly has plenty to say! “The White Privilege Album” follows up where his first book, “The Woking Dead,” left off. Rice is a master at taking apart the left’s hoaxes and lies to reveal the creeps crawling within the most toxic movement in America since Woodrow Wilson revived the Ku Klux Klan.

If you love America and despise those — on any side — who would denigrate and destroy the country, A.J. Rice’s “White Privilege Album” is your must-read, can’t-put-it-down book about where we are, how we got here, and how we can overcome the madness of the moment.