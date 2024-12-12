Not Robin Hood: Alleged killer embodies tyranny, not justice

America is thirsty for blood. I’m not talking about most Americans, but rather a loud, dangerous minority that relishes chaos and bloodshed. They’re treating an alleged murderer like a hero because it fits their twisted narrative.

The alleged murderer I’m referring to is the man who recently allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. You know his name. The media has made sure of that. But stop saying his name. Stop making him a hero. Stop making him famous. We don’t glorify killers.

This alleged killer isn’t Robin Hood. He didn’t take from the corrupt to give to the poor. He didn’t stand against tyranny.

The press claim they’re against promoting the names of mass shooters — unless, of course, the shooter can be tied to conservative ideologies.

But this alleged killer is a manifestation of Marxist rage, and his name is being plastered all over the media — and even celebrated. Late-night host Stephen Colbert spent a large portion of his show highlighting the alleged killer’s “manifesto,” giving it airtime — and credence — that it should never be given. “He could’ve just made it a Yelp review,” Colbert quipped. “‘American health care sucks. One star.’”

Why did the media cover up the Nashville shooter’s manifesto that explains why the disturbed 28-year-old woman who identified as a man shot three 9-year-olds and three teachers?

This goes beyond glorifying bloodshed. It’s about promoting the Marxist ideology of destruction and vengeance. The 20th century saw a series of Marxist revolutions where radicals dragged the bourgeoisie into the streets and executed them. That’s what is happening now. Years ago, when I was still with Fox News, I warned that the media’s adoration for radical activists would eventually backfire. I said, “They’ll pull you out of your cute little anchor seats and beat you to death in the streets of New York.”

Sound extreme? Look around. That’s exactly what this alleged killer’s supporters want. They’re not seeking justice. They’re seeking revenge.

Where was the left’s outrage against Big Pharma?

The media’s alleged outrage against the health care industry that apparently justifies their lauding of Brian Johnson’s alleged killer is just as hypocritical as it is radical.

How many people did we lose to COVID? How many families watched their grandparents die over FaceTime, unable to say goodbye in person? How many people lost loved ones because of government incompetence, health care bureaucracy, and flat-out lies?

We know who’s responsible: Anthony Fauci, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Big Pharma, and our own federal government.

They told us the vaccines were effective. They weren’t. They made up guidelines and rules that destroyed lives. Governors forced COVID patients into nursing homes where thousands died because of those decisions. Where’s the outrage?

But here’s the point: How many Americans picked up a gun and sought revenge against Big Pharma during COVID? How many people went after government officials or health care executives with violence?

None. Because that is not what Americans do.

We don’t settle our grievances with violence. We demand justice through the rule of law. We don’t descend into mob rule.

Vigilante justice is Marxist justice

We’re seeing vigilante justice now because our institutions are broken. Deny justice long enough and some people will take matters into their own hands. But let’s be clear: This isn’t justice. This is the beginning of tyranny. In Marxist regimes, violence becomes the language of the oppressed.

This alleged killer isn’t Robin Hood. He didn’t take from the corrupt to give to the poor. He didn’t stand against tyranny. Robin Hood fought against a corrupt government that was stealing from the people. This man didn’t fight tyranny; he embodied it. He brought fear, violence, and chaos. That’s what Marxism does.

When Americans face injustice, we don’t riot. We don’t kill. We act. We organize. We vote. We change the system through peaceful means. We’re slow to anger, but when we’ve had enough, we get off our couches, go to the ballot box, and say, “Enough is enough.”

The solution isn’t violence. It’s accountability. Hold the government accountable for its failures. Demand that our health care system serves people, not profits. Reject Marxist calls for blood and embrace the rule of law.

This bloodlust we’re seeing is not American. It’s a cancer. And if we don’t root it out now, it will consume us.

