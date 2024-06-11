Pro-life Butker backlash signals big trouble for Biden

The Democrats have made it abundantly clear that their top election issue in 2024 is abortion. But they need help, according to Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, who in a recent interview said that more men need to support the right to terminate pregnancy as “an issue of fairness to women. … It’s affecting men’s ability to plan their lives.”

Emhoff is right — just not in the way he thinks. A February study from the Pew Research Center identified that men were more likely (57%) to want to be parents than young women (45%).

Men could find a natural home in the pro-life movement, building strong families, protecting and defending the next generation.

That gap is symbolic of a larger problem for pro-abortion Democrats. Young men — a demographic Joe Biden carried by 26 points in 2020 — are now far more right-leaning and skeptical of the left. One poll shows Biden barely edging out Trump with young men. Another shows that young men are increasingly more Republican, with a nine-point swing toward the GOP.

Strangely enough, the Democrats and media don’t really seem interested in fixing it. Case in point: the recent reactions to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine University, a staunchly Catholic school.

“Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's speech was ugly. He’s only part of a bigger problem,” read one USA Today headline.

“Chiefs' Harrison Butker blasted for commencement speech encouraging women to be homemakers,” read another headline.

“Abortion, Every Day” author Jessica Valenti said on X (formerly Twitter). “If I was Taylor Swift, I’d host another commencement celebration for all the female graduates whose day was ruined by this a**hole.”

A Change.org petition calling for Butker’s removal from the Kansas City Chiefs had collected over 150,000 signatures, and the NFL itself issued a statement condemning the speech.

You’d think Butker said women should be banned from the workplace or shouldn’t be allowed to vote.

Here’s what he actually said:

For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

That’s what motivated a sizeable chunk of the online left to call for the outright cancellation of a Super Bowl-winning football player.

And it’s simply because the radical feminists, leftists, and abortion advocates that now make up the modern media and Democratic Party itself openly hate men and the nuclear family itself.

Examples of this anti-family and anti-male worldview are legion.

Planned Parenthood said in 2015 that men “are still unlearning sexism.”

The very same Planned Parenthood produced the infamous Jaffe memo in 1969, which laid out a specific and intentional plan to reduce fertility and destroy marriages, families, and the foundations of Western society itself.

Jezebel, famous for its pro-abortion articles and feminist screeds, ran a charming little article titled “How Do We Make Cis Men Give a Sh*t About Abortion?” Or another in 2021 titled “Of Course No One Wants to Have Sex with Anti-Abortion, Homophobic Men.”

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared young men at President Donald Trump’s rallies to Nazis.

Black Lives Matter, whose Marxist co-founder bought herself a $6 million mansion, also proudly supports limitless abortion. It also infamously deleted language from its website where it openly targeted the “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

More humorously, a pro-abortion activist suggested that those without a uterus shouldn’t have an opinion — this only gets funnier when you consider the man who wrote this doesn’t have one either.

And on and on.

Yet with the election on the line, now this odious mishmash of leftists want the help of the men they were all too glad to excoriate or throw under the societal bus for years.

The men who want families, or simply want not to be villainized for being men, should be smart enough not to give their support to the political party and activists who are unapologetically seeking to destroy that outcome.

These men could instead find a natural home in the pro-life movement, building strong families, protecting and defending the next generation.

If not, then there’s always the Democrats — just be sure to ask Harrison Butker what that alternative is like.