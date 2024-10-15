Standing on the edge of a moral abyss: America needs Trump

This presidential election is unlike any other in our nation’s history. It is not merely a battle between political parties or ideologies. It is a decision that will shape the future of our children, our families, and the very fabric of our society. Our vote has never been more sacred or essential, and for that reason, I stand with Donald Trump, a man who understands the gravity of the moment.

We are living in prophetic times, a period when right is called wrong and wrong is celebrated. The moral inversion we witness daily is startling. Men claim to be women, and worse, even little girls. What once seemed unimaginable is now not only accepted but encouraged. This is nothing short of the destruction of the sacredness of manhood and womanhood.

If you want real change, there is only one choice: Donald Trump.

Some women hesitate to support Trump. But I ask them, are you willing to watch as the policies of the left, embodied by Kamala Harris and her radical counterparts, dismantle the foundations of our society?

The Democrats' agenda is not just political; it’s deeply personal. They undermine parents, insisting that strangers — predators, even — have the right to counsel our children in secret away from the eyes of their families. They celebrate men in women’s sports at the expense of our daughters’ futures. Is that the type of country you want to live in? It is time for all of us to wake up.

One thing that you can’t argue against Trump is the integrity of his children. They’re a living testament to the values he holds dear. Despite the wealth and fame they’ve grown up with, they have avoided the traps that ensnare so many in their position. Trump didn’t just build an empire; he raised children who honor and respect him. His leadership extends beyond business — it’s personal, and it’s real.

But the most egregious perversion we face today, the one that should set off alarm bells for every person of faith, is the way the left has twisted the sacredness of life. As Christians, we gather to remember Christ’s sacrifice: “This is my body, given for you.” Yet, the left’s version? “This is my child’s body, given up for me.” This is the evil of abortion, repackaged as choice, and it must be stopped.

The Constitution itself is hanging by a thread. We are not just at a political crossroads — we are standing at the edge of a moral abyss. It is up to us, the people who still know the difference between right and wrong, to step forward, to vote, and to defend the republic from the growing forces of tyranny.

Kamala Harris has openly admitted she would change nothing about the course this administration has set. After the suffering, the chaos, and the division that have torn our nation apart over the last few years, this is her answer? If you want real change, there is only one choice: Donald Trump.

This is the moment when good people must rise. We must call on God’s army, armed not with weapons but with our voices and our votes. It is time to stand for what is right, to protect our children, our families, and our country from the evil that threatens to engulf us. Vote for Donald Trump and reclaim the America we know and love.

