The Beltway Brief went live on BlazeTV last night
March 21, 2025
You can check it all out right here.
Gang, I’ll be brief today. I spent all of Thursday with my friends at our D.C. studio hammering out an absolute symphony of a TV show for you guys.
No, we’re not launching a whole new show (yet), but with my excellent co-hosts for BlazeTV’s “Blaze News: The Mandate” both out for the first time since we launched before the last election, I hijacked the whole ship and invited a bunch of my friends to join me.
The result is a serious show, with deep dives on the biggest disaster to hit the anti-human environmentalist movement in decades, the live-action dismantling of the Department of Education, the courts’ war on the Constitution, and the return of paganism in America.
We featured extensive interviews with the American Principles Project’s Terry Schilling, who was in the room along with six of his children for Thursday’s executive order signing, as well as Daniel Turner, a man greenies love to hate, and visionary Christian author John Daniel Davidson.
You can watch it all here. I hope you’ll tune in! And don’t worry: As you read this, I am hard at work on Monday’s forward dive into the deep end of the swamp. I’ll see you then.
Blaze News: Why Trump is right to shut down the Department of Education
The Daily Caller News Foundation:North Dakota jury rules Greenpeace liable for hundreds of millions in damages
Blaze News: Biden admin hindered efforts to cancel grants to climate groups under criminal investigation
The Federalist: The judicial insurrection is worse than you think
The Federalist: Trump is right to push back against judicial supremacy
Blaze News: Satanic group threatens to invade Kansas capitol to worship Lucifer — but Christians fight back with holy resistance
Blaze News: Church ransacked, vandalized with satanic message days ahead of dark ritual at Kansas capitol
The Federalist: America becoming less Christian is a problem for everyone
Christopher Bedford is the senior editor for politics and Washington correspondent for Blaze Media.
Christopher Bedford
Christopher Bedford is the senior editor for politics and Washington correspondent for Blaze Media.
