The Beltway Brief went live on BlazeTV last night

Gang, I’ll be brief today. I spent all of Thursday with my friends at our D.C. studio hammering out an absolute symphony of a TV show for you guys.

No, we’re not launching a whole new show (yet), but with my excellent co-hosts for BlazeTV’s “Blaze News: The Mandate” both out for the first time since we launched before the last election, I hijacked the whole ship and invited a bunch of my friends to join me.

The result is a serious show, with deep dives on the biggest disaster to hit the anti-human environmentalist movement in decades, the live-action dismantling of the Department of Education, the courts’ war on the Constitution, and the return of paganism in America.

We featured extensive interviews with the American Principles Project’s Terry Schilling, who was in the room along with six of his children for Thursday’s executive order signing, as well as Daniel Turner, a man greenies love to hate, and visionary Christian author John Daniel Davidson.

You can watch it all here. I hope you’ll tune in! And don’t worry: As you read this, I am hard at work on Monday’s forward dive into the deep end of the swamp. I’ll see you then.

