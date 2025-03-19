Blaze News original: Satanic group threatens to invade Kansas Capitol to worship Lucifer — but Christians fight back with holy resistance

A satanic organization plans to hold a "Black Mass" at the Kansas Capitol in Topeka on March 28, mocking Christians — particularly Catholics, their faith, their central sacrament, and the stations of the cross.

Proponents of the anti-Christian hate group, which maintains that "only might is right and violence is the ultimate source of all authority," apparently intend to break crosses, destroy Bibles, and dedicate the Capitol building to the devil.

The Satanic Grotto originally planned to hold its dark ritual inside the Capitol, but following backlash, the group was informed that organizers would have to take their mockery of Christians outside. The satanists bemoaned their pre-emptive ouster, threatening to break into the statehouse and suggesting that their First Amendment rights may have been infringed.

Dr. Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, and others told Blaze News that contrary to the satanists' contention, lawmakers are within their rights not only to keep the planned "Black Mass" ritual out of the statehouse but to keep it off government property.

Apparently Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) and Kansas lawmakers agreed.

The state Legislative Coordinating Council has amended Capitol grounds policy to prevent a "Black Mass" from taking place, and Kobach noted that in this circumstance it would be appropriate "for the state not to facilitate this crime occurring either inside the Capitol or on the Capitol grounds."

In the event that the Grotto flouts the prohibition and follows through on its threat, Kansas Catholic groups and other opponents of the demonic are planning to hold a counter-demonstration on site as well as to pray for the conversion of the satanists.

Satanic infestation

The Satanic Grotto is a leftist anti-Christian hate group that goes out of its way to provoke adherents of the Abrahamic religions both with demonic imagery and by denigrating their faith.

This unpolished, less organized knockoff of the Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple identifies as a "non-denominational satanic church that utilizes philosophies from many walks of the left hand path." Among the leftist outfit's stated goals is support for satanic art and culture, the promotion of satanic education, and political advocacy for "pluralistic change."

'Kansas will be embrace by the black flame of Lucifer.'

The satanist knockoff group, like the better-known Satanic Temple, appears to be insincere about its claims of religiosity and religionhood — using these claims as an excuse for such anti-Christian demonstrations. Nevertheless, John Daniel Davidson, the author of "Pagan America: The Decline of Christianity and the Dark Age to Come," told Blaze News that they "are indeed in service to demonic powers even if they personally don't believe in the existence of them."

"Such a thing is not only possible but quite common," said Davidson. "When insincere satanists invoke the devil or other demons, they are calling on real created beings that have agency and will and power. If these beings are invited, they will come. It's foolish — and indeed quite dangerous — for the Satanic Grotto to suppose that because it uses the term 'satanist' ironically or sarcastically, then its practitioners are safe from the machinations and malevolence of Satan. They're not."

The group recently shared an event listing inviting people to join them at the Capitol building in Topeka to "dedicate the grounds and our legislature to the glory of Satan."

"We will be performing rites to the Black Mass and indulging in sacrilegious blaspheme [sic]," said the event listing. "God will fall and Kansas will be embraced by the black flame of Lucifer. Hail Satan."

Michael Stewart, the leader of the anti-Christian hate group, noted that he received a permit to hold the "Black Mass" at the state Capitol on March 27.

Responding to a 2014 Satanic Temple re-enactment of a satanic Mass on the Harvard campus, Monsignor Roger Landry, a priest of the Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts, and national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in the United States, struck a distinction between political stunts by "publicity-hounding satanic groups," and the diabolic worship undertaken by "committed believers in the devil who don't send out press releases and whose clandestine Black Masses always feature stolen consecrated Hosts."

In the early days of Black Masses, rebellious clerics consecrated the Eucharist during the ceremony before defiling the Host with spit, blood, urine, excrement, sexual fluids, and blasphemies. Since renegade ex-priests willing to debase what they once adored are hard to find, however, Satan worshippers eventually began to resort to stealing consecrated Hosts by breaking into church tabernacles or taking them from Mass.

Chuck Weber, executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the Catholic Bishops of Kansas, suggested the "Black Mass" that the Grotto has planned will be more of the "publicity-hounding" variety, calling it an "act of bigotry from a small minority who crave public attention by insulting Christians."

Stewart told KSNT-TV that he would lead the "Black Mass," calling it an "act of defiance." He further indicated that the Grotto would "heavily lean into the four blasphemies, kind of representing an alternate to the stations of the cross."

Stewart subsequently suggested to the Topeka Capital-Journal that the event was a "specific response to our legislatures continuing to pander to groups like the Kansas Catholic Conference and to Kansans for Life, where they keep trying to come back and attack abortion rights, much less other rights."

'It would [do so] in violation of the constitutional tenets established in Lynch v. Donnelly.'

Weeping and gnashing of teeth

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly refrained from characterizing the Grotto as bigots but indicated on March 12 that in order to "keep the statehouse open and accessible to the public while ensuring all necessary health and safety regulations are enforced," the group's anti-Christian demonstration would have to take place outside.

Kelly noted in her lukewarm statement that while there were "more constructive ways to protest and express disagreements without insulting or denigrating sacred religious symbols," she had a duty "to protect protesters' constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression, regardless of how offensive or distasteful I might find the content to be."

The group seeking Kansas' "embrace by the black flame of Lucifer" still did not take the news well.

"We will not be swept aside to protect your career madam. We will not acquiesce the same rights you have afforded to other religious organizations. You do not get to decide what is appropriate for us," stated the satanic group. "Your only job is to protect your constituents constitutional rights. You have failed in this in the most cowardly way, like Pontius Pilate washing his hands."

The satanists are planning to defy the governor and execute their dark ritual inside the state Capitol on March 28.

"The Satanic Grotto lead by its President Michael Stewart will enter the state capitol building and perform our ritual on March 28," the Grotto noted in its statement. "You will have to have us arrested to stop us from practicing our free speech and religious rights."

Whereas the violence championed by the Satanic Temple — which is basically a devil-branded Enlightenment cult that supports hyper-individualism and secularism — appears to be limited to the unborn babies it seeks to help mothers kill at an average cost of $91 per head via its satanic abortion clinics, the Grotto appears to excuse all forms of violence if exercised by the maximally powerful.

According to the "Law of the Grotto," "only might is right and violence is the ultimate source of all authority."

Blaze News asked the Grotto a number of questions, including whether it would rule out the use of violence on March 28. The response was: "The Satanic Grotto says get f**ked blaze news."

While the satanists are prevented from legally holding their dark ritual inside the state Capitol, lawmakers and the Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City figured it would be better to boot their dark ritual off state property altogether.

Legal action

Catholic League President Bill Donohue suggested that not only should Kansas refuse to permit the "Black Mass" outside the Capitol building, it has an obligation not to allow it on state property.

"If a private institution uses private space to perform a 'Black Mass,' it is protected by the First Amendment," Donohue noted in a written statement to Blaze News. "But if the government were to authorize a 'Black Mass,' it would [do so] in violation of the constitutional tenets established in Lynch v. Donnelly (1984): the Constitution forbids hostility to religion. And the Satanic Grotto has admitted that its purpose is to blaspheme Catholics."

"The one planned in Kansas is being launched by a private group, the Satanic Grotto, so that part is constitutional," continued Donohue. "However, it is being done on public grounds near the Kansas statehouse, and thus it could be argued that the government is giving tacit endorsement to it. That is why the event should be moved to a spot where no one would think the government is sanctioning the 'Black Mass.'"

Donohue noted further that "state lawmakers have a right to object on constitutional grounds and should therefore seek to have the permit revoked."

Donohue was hardly alone in his assessment of lawmakers' duty and ability under the law.

John Horvat II, vice president of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property's TFP Student Action, noted that "total cancellation is the only reasonable option."

"Public officials are elected to foster the common good of society. Satanism, by definition, is evil and therefore harmful to the common good. That’s why the Kansas state Capitol and its grounds should not be misused as a platform for evil to defile what is sacred or mock what is most holy," added Horvat.

'This is to be expected, as he works for the prince of lies.'

John Davidson told Blaze News, "These kinds of stunts are explicitly anti-Christian and not be construed as 'religious' activities or services. They are public attacks against one religion, Christianity, and should be understood in that light."

"As such, they shouldn't be permitted or allowed to take place at all," continued Davidson. "Religious freedom was never meant to sanction, let alone endorse, religions that are hostile to our American heritage and the Christian faith which is the substance of our heritage."

State legislators apparently are using the allegation of theft to cancel the event.

Lawmakers belonging to the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council met on Tuesday and unanimously passed new guidelines pertaining to the use of Capitol property, which include a prohibition on gatherings if the actions of the group or its members are unlawful.

Now, people cannot gather if a group or a member of a group "has stated explicitly that the meeting or gathering will involve a violation of law," reported the Kansas Reflector.

Grace Hoge, a spokeswoman for Gov. Kelly, indicated that the "governor's office is reviewing actions from the Legislative Coordinating Council."

A stolen consecrated host is required in order for an authentic "Black Mass" to proceed, hence the suggestion that the new guidelines preclude the satanic ritual from taking place on Capitol grounds.

The Kansas Republican Party previously indicated that if the group intends to use a real consecrated Eucharist, "then it was obtained via theft or deception, meaning these people are in possession of stolen property."

Attorney General Kobach noted, "You cannot use the cloak of the First Amendment to commit crimes, and here there would be at least two crimes committed on state property," referring to the alleged theft and intended destruction of a consecrated host.

Catholic Archbishop Joseph Naumann also filed a lawsuit Friday against the Grotto seeking the immediate recovery and return of whatever consecrated hosts and wine are currently in the satanists' possession.

"We are fully aware that the Satanic group and its leader have made conflicting and contradictory claims about their possession of the Sacred Eucharist," Chuck Weber of the Kansas Catholic Conference said in a statement Tuesday. "This is to be expected, as he works for the prince of lies. Sadly, there is enough evidence to believe that this group does in fact have the Eucharist. We cannot take chances, and we will continue to pursue, to the extent possible, every practical legal action to secure what rightfully belongs to the Catholic Church."

"I find it very entertaining that he is convinced that I have Jesus trapped in a cracker and he would take it to court," Stewart said in a recent interview.

Condemnation

TFP Student Action was quick to condemn the Grotto's event, noting that prayer and action proved decisive in May 2014 when satanists attempted to hold a "Black Mass" at Harvard University.

"Saint Michael won a great victory that day. And God can win again now," wrote TFP Student Action.

Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The conservative group has a petition form on its website, which quickly surpassed its initial goal of 7,000 signatures and at the time of publication was roughly 9,000 signatures short of its 50,000 signature goal.

'Satanic worship is disturbing, spiritually harmful, and an affront to every Christian.'

"The only purpose of a black mass is to attack God, mock the Catholic Mass, and desecrate the Holy Eucharist," John Horvat II, vice president of TFP Student Action said in a statement. "Satanists typically desecrate a stolen consecrated Host in unspeakable ways. Nothing is more obscene, indecent, and hateful."

TFP Student Action has invited counterprotesters to attend a rosary rally of reparation at the south side of the Kansas state Capitol building at 10:15 a.m. on March 28.

Davidson told Blaze News that praying the rosary outside the satanists' event would be a great response on the part of Catholics, noting that by invoking "the intercession and protection of Our Lady, the satanist event would not happen at all. The satanists would be forced to abandon their event in defeat."

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City noted in a March 14 statement that Archbishop Naumann and the Kansas Catholic Conference are asking the faithful to pray for the conversion of those taking part in this "act of anti-Christian bigotry" and noted that "legal options are being explored.

"Satanic worship is disturbing, spiritually harmful, and an affront to every Christian," said the archdiocese. "Participants may claim that the destructive and offensive acts during a 'black mass' are part of their religious freedom or free speech rights under the First Amendment. However, these rights have limits and do not allow individuals to act in ways that include or incite lawless behavior."

"We are deeply disappointed that such blasphemous acts that are intended to mock Catholic worship, the beliefs of all Christians, and those who believe in the one true God are being allowed on the Kansas statehouse grounds," continued the archdiocese. "We call upon Governor Kelly and the state legislature to disallow this act of blasphemy to take place, which is clearly designed to mock Christianity and be provocative."

'Politicians who align themselves with satanists have no political future.'

In addition to encouraging prayer, the Catholic archdiocese invited the faithful to attend a Mass on Mach 25 where Archbishop Naumann will reconsecrate the state to Jesus as well as to attend a Eucharistic Holy Hour at Assumption Church, just north of the statehouse, on March 28, which will be followed by Mass; to spread Christ's love through acts of charity on March 28, whether through the Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas or other organizations; and to implore Gov. Kelly, the Kansas Senate president, and the Kansas speaker of the state House to cancel the permit for the event.

Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, pledged prayers throughout the remainder of this month for the conversion of the hearts of those who participate in the satanic event.

Stephen Minnis, president of the college, stated, "Pope Francis has reminded the Church that our greatest battle is a spiritual one against evil and said, 'For this spiritual combat, we can count on the powerful weapons that the Lord has given us,' especially the Eucharist and the rosary."

Blaze News reached out to the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas and to the Kansas District of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, regarding whether they were similarly taking or recommending action. Neither responded by deadline.

Michael Cassidy, the Christian Navy veteran who toppled a satanic statue at the Iowa Capitol just before Christmas 2023, told Blaze News, "Our ancestors would look in horror at explicitly anti-Christian activities being sanctioned by civil authorities. [The Colombian philosopher Nicolás Gómez] Dávila said, 'The modern world demands that we approve what it should not even dare ask us to tolerate.' Kansas should make it clear that politicians who align themselves with satanists have no political future."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!