Satanic Temple opens abortion clinic in Virginia for its 'destruction ritual'

After helping kill over 100 unborn babies in New Mexico at an average cost of $91 per head, the Satanic Temple has expanded its abortion enterprise to Virginia.

The anti-Christian group, based in Massachusetts, announced on Saturday that it is now offering expectant mothers in the Old Dominion telehealth abortion services and possible travel assistance, noting that patients need only cover the cost of the abortifacient from its California-based partner pharmacy.

While co-founder Lucien Greaves and other proponents of the radical group deny actually worshipping demonic forces — indicating that theirs is effectively an atheistic leftist organization wearing the skin of a satanic cult that just happens to erect statues of Baphomet around Christmastime — the Virginia death dispensary, like the Temple's "Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" in New Mexico, blurs the lines between role-play and the real thing.

'The ritual, which includes the abortion itself, spans the entirety of the pregnancy termination procedure.'

For women seeking to snuff out the life growing inside them, the Satanic Temple offers an "abortion ritual," which it describes as a "destructive ritual that serves as a protective rite."

The stated purpose of this death ritual is to "cast off notions of guilt, shame and mental discomfort" associated with the extermination of innocent life and to altogether affirm the choice.

"TST's abortion ritual can be performed to address definable concerns or to overcome unproductive feelings," says the ritual guideline. "The ritual, which includes the abortion itself, spans the entirety of the pregnancy termination procedure. There are steps to be performed before, during, and after the medical or surgical abortion."

The radical group makes repeated mention of individual rights and "scientific reasoning" on its site, suggesting that in the case of individual rights, "one's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone," and in the case of scientific reasoning that "beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world."

However, such statements amount to little more than a rhetorical smokescreen. After all, the Satanic Temple appears keen to overlook the rights of the unborn as well as the scientific reasoning concerning fetal pain, fetal cognitive function, and the separate genetic identity of the unborn child.

'The Satanic Temple's ultimate goal is to undermine Christ's kingdom.'

Erin Helian, the executive director of the Satanic Temple, told the Christian Post that the Virginia death dispensary — which deals in the kind of dangerous chemical abortion pills that effectively killed Amber Thurman in 2022 — was made possible in part by the funding of donors.

The Satanic Temple has been chasing after donations of $66.60 for its burgeoning abortion enterprise.

"As abortion rights continue to be a central issue in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, we remain steadfast in our mission to expand access and protect bodily autonomy," the radical group noted in a release. "We will not stop until we have made a lasting difference."

Helping American women abort their children is not the Satanic Temple's only preoccupation, although it has certainly made a habit of challenging pro-life legislation.

The radical group has also distributed satanic literature to children; publicly performed "unbaptisms"; held a demonization ceremony in protest of the canonization of the Catholic Spanish priest Junípero Serra; promoted euthanasia and pornography; and erected demon statues on government property.

Blaze News' Kevin Ryan recently noted that despite its members' denial, the Satanic Temple's "devotion to Satan — a mythological character, they say — is unmistakable."

"If they were truly godless, they wouldn't fixate so obsessively on Christianity. The Satanic Temple's ultimate goal is to undermine Christ's kingdom," wrote Ryan.

"The Satanic Temple and other movements that promote abortion rights in the name of autonomy are in fact beholden to an anti-freedom," added Ryan. "Christians know that Satan cannot create life — he only destroys. He may offer seductive ideas cloaked in equality or liberty, but his goal is always to eradicate the value of human life, which stands at the core of God's creation."

