The big cheat is on

Although Donald Trump may have hurt himself politically by proclaiming without convincing proof that he won the 2020 presidential election, the suspicion that the Democrats engaged in fraud is more than justified. The farther one moves away from holding elections on a single day, with paper ballots under bipartisan supervision, the easier it becomes for the dominant party to fix things.

Moreover, evidence exists of powerful interests, including our surveillance agencies and the corporate media, collaborating to ensure the election of a Democrat to the White House in 2020. This has been amply shown, perhaps most convincingly, in Mollie Hemingway’s best-seller, “Rigged.”

Efforts must be made to return elections to a single day, with paper ballots and adequate nonpartisan supervision.

But such election-fixing may be a kindergarten exercise in comparison to what the Democrats, aided by the usual suspects, have planned for the coming election. Cheating this time may be more critical than in the past. Whether the presidential candidate is the seriously demented Biden or the cackling Kamala Harris, the Democrats will likely be coming from behind in the polls. It will therefore be necessary to pull out all stops to prevent the Republican “threat to democracy” from prevailing.

Since the Democratic National Committee and the media push this narrative, election cheating, if allowed, will be either persistently ignored or grossly misrepresented. The media will claim that protesting Republicans are trying to "suppress minority votes," a charge Democrats make whenever election integrity is raised. If anyone has checked, Google references to information sources are becoming almost uniformly leftist, which will help cover up electoral dishonesty.

The 10 or 11 or possibly 16 million illegal aliens whom the Democrats have imported and whom they are now feeding, housing, and subsidizing were brought here for an obvious reason: to expand the Democratic voter base. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia, all under Democratic control, allow illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses. Not coincidentally, these licenses can serve as a form of voter ID in many states.

Joe Biden’s decision in June to grant legal status to 500,000 illegal alien spouses has created more voting opportunities for those who entered the country unlawfully. Given the tools Democrats have to facilitate cheating, the mainstream media’s claim that there have been at most only about 30 confirmed cases of electoral illegalities in recent years is laughable.

Evidence shows that blue states have already added illegal aliens to voter rolls. In these states, proof of citizenship often involves only a signed attestation. Additionally, those who lied on the required forms have not faced deportation, despite a federal law stipulating such punishment for this offense.

Hans von Spakovsky, a former member of the Federal Election Commission who now oversees the Heritage Foundation’s Election Reform Initiative, views the situation of illegal aliens voting rather pessimistically. Spakovsky’s assessment: “It is difficult to predict the actual numbers of aliens that may vote because so many states do absolutely nothing to verify the citizenship of registered voters.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has supported a bill to ensure the citizenship of voters, makes this telling point: “Perhaps the Democratic Party would prefer that we only identify fraudulent voters after the fact, but after an election has already been decided and the new members are sworn in.”

Yes, the Democrats would like that, as they play their customary game, enabling illegal voting by pushing for drop-box voting, banning voter identification as “racist,” and and insisting on the legality of improperly marked ballots. Any complaint against these practices once “the election has already been decided” will incur the corporate media’s wrath and charges of trying to overthrow “our democracy.”

The only way Republicans address this predicament and possibly avoid the danger of forfeiting the presidential race (and many down-ballot contests) is by highlighting the question of electoral integrity. The GOP must do all it can to call public attention to this concern.

The pledge of Lara Trump, as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, to oversee every drop box used in lieu of going to the polls and to have a slew of lawyers available to fight reported instances of Democratic fraud must be faithfully kept. The promise made by Elon Musk and other wealthy donors to provide $45 million monthly to facilitate new Republican registrations and outreach may also help level the playing field. But these measures are only temporary solutions. Efforts must be made to return elections to a single day, with paper ballots and adequate nonpartisan supervision. Any other form of voting should be discouraged and, as much as possible, excluded.

The attempt on Donald Trump’s life in no way renders my suggestions inapplicable. This foul deed against our former president will not keep Democratic politicians from pulling out all stops, including illegal ones, to win this year’s elections.