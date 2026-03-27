The environmental left will not admit what wind and solar destroy

Several studies by biologists and ornithologists are raising alarms about the toll so-called eco-friendly technologies are taking on birds and other wildlife. Many researchers who support alternative energy in principle are dropping the pretense that wind and solar are benign.

The problem begins with energy density. To generate the same reliable electricity as a natural gas plant or nuclear facility, wind and solar require thousands of additional acres. That is not ideology. It is physics. Yet in the rush to satisfy arbitrary “net zero” targets, the environment supposedly being protected gets destroyed.

The Mojave Desert tortoise, an ancient survivor of harsh conditions, is also losing to the solar boom.

Wind and solar facilities kill wildlife, fragment habitats, disrupt ecosystems, and leave ecological wreckage far beyond what the green lobby cares to admit. Politicians and well-funded environmental NGOs still sell wind and solar as the natural world’s saviors. The data shows something else entirely: These projects are not merely displacing wildlife. They are killing it on an industrial scale.

One shocking assessment found that wind and solar farms overlap with 2,310 threatened amphibian, bird, mammal, and reptile species globally, or 36% of the world’s threatened species. The green utopia is being built on the graves of the vulnerable.

Another study found that 2,206 operational renewable-energy facilities had degraded 886 protected areas, 749 key biodiversity areas, and 40 distinct wilderness areas. Researchers project that footprint will expand another 30% as more natural refuges are industrialized.

A review of 84 peer-reviewed studies of onshore wind installations documented 160 cases of species displacement affecting birds, bats, and various mammals.

For the golden eagle, the toll is measured in death. In the Western United States, documented mortalities more than doubled between 2013 and 2024, rising from 110 to 270.

An assessment of 42 African raptor species documented an 88% decline over 20 to 40 years and identified wind farms as a major factor. In China, the rush for wind power coincided with a nearly 10% decline in overall bird populations after wind-farm construction. In Changdao County, a critical migration route for 330 bird species, local communities reported reduced bird populations and increased pest activity. In a stunning admission of failure, officials demolished 80 wind turbines to save the ecosystem.

Solar power brings its own damage. Recent research shows that in humid regions, large-scale solar plants can trigger near-total vegetation collapse. Panels block sunlight, alter the microclimate, and destabilize soil. When roots disappear, the ecosystem’s foundation goes with them.

In desert ecosystems, solar arrays disrupt plant growth cycles and harm the microorganisms that keep the desert alive. In China, photovoltaic development has fragmented and degraded more than 2,100 square miles of agricultural, sandy, and grassy terrain.

Solar development also reduces species richness on intact landscapes. Perimeter fencing creates barriers that trap animals and block the genetic flow healthy populations need.

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In the United States alone, solar energy is estimated to cause between 37,800 and 138,600 bird deaths each year. One reason is the “lake effect”: From the air, vast fields of solar panels resemble water.

A study from Poland confirmed this effect, showing that photovoltaic farms attract waterfowl because of water-like reflections. Birds descend expecting a lake and instead collide with scorching glass. Researchers identified 70 bird species at risk across six sites, with the highest collision risk concentrated within 650 feet of the installations.

The Mojave Desert tortoise, an ancient survivor of harsh conditions, is also losing to the solar boom. From 2004 to 2014, its population fell 39%. Industrial-scale solar projects have destroyed roughly 100,000 acres of its habitat. We are pushing out a species that has lived in the Mojave for millions of years to make room for panels that will be obsolete in 20.

The reckless expansion of low-density energy projects into valuable ecosystems must stop. The green transition is running red with the blood of the creatures we’re supposed to protect.